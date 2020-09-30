New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 30, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
I've been expecting you, Shacknews reader. Happy Wednesday, which is also known as Hump Day. You're now on the downward slide to the weekend. Forget about Tuesday, that day was a wash. Monday too, for that matter. What's important is today, tonight, and how you're going to attack the rest of the week. What better way to do that than by registering to vote? When you've done that, let's crack on with reading some Shacknews articles and looking at things from the internet!

GoldenEye 007 documentary

The Nintendo 64 was a golden age of gaming. At least, this is how I feel as a kid that grew up in the '90s with one. Any time a documentary comes out looking at a classic N64 title, I can't help but be hit with a wave of nostalgia.

Collectors, assemble!

Speaking of N64, I've got a humble collection of CIB games. Do you collect any systems?

Billy Mitchell bachelor party

What is going on here? Why is he making a sudden appearance in this? Remember when Twin Galaxies banned Mitchell and stripped his Donkey Kong scores?

Addiction is a disease that can be treated

Love will always win. If you or a loved one is struggling, there are services and places where you can reach out for help. Never be ashamed of the scars you bear.

Bloodborne on PC, when?

The fact that Bloodborne doesn't run at 60fps is a crying shame. Now that Demon's Souls is coming to PlayStation 5, could we see BluePoint tackle FromSoftware's other console exclusive?

This damn meme, gets me everytime. 

Don't do it Robert Pattinson!

Amongst Whom memes

You love to see Among Us making its way into a different medium.

Champions stick with a game of Among Us, even if they're not the Impostor. Only losers quit when they're not an Impostor. 

Party time! Oh, wait. No. That's quite sad. Or is it? Perhaps it's okay.

Blake's kitties

Here we get to see Beemo enjoying an arcade. Good skills!

And here's Princess Toe-Beans enjoying a snug.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday my dudes! So here's a photo of Wednesday, under the bed on her cardboard scratching toy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola