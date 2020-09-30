Evening Reading - September 30, 2020

I've been expecting you, Shacknews reader. Happy Wednesday, which is also known as Hump Day. You're now on the downward slide to the weekend. Forget about Tuesday, that day was a wash. Monday too, for that matter. What's important is today, tonight, and how you're going to attack the rest of the week. What better way to do that than by registering to vote? When you've done that, let's crack on with reading some Shacknews articles and looking at things from the internet!
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Going Under review: Stonks rising
- Audeze LCD-1 headphones review - Music to my ears
- Twitch drops the mic, unveils Soundtrack music service for streamers
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies video shares first look at the popular mode
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies post-launch DLC will be free
- Chromecast with Google TV won't have official Stadia support until next year
- PlayStation Games of a Generation sale includes first Ghost of Tsushima discount
- The first Steam Digital Tabletop Fest debuts this October
- Nest Audio brings multi-device musical support to smart home speakers
- Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are Google's latest flagship phones
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 will change Peter's face
- Sora or Crash? The internet speculates on the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter
- Epic Games slammed as 'not honest' by judge in court hearing versus Apple
- Genshin Impact devs say the game is more than its similarities to Breath of the Wild
- Watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal here
GoldenEye 007 documentary
The Nintendo 64 was a golden age of gaming. At least, this is how I feel as a kid that grew up in the '90s with one. Any time a documentary comes out looking at a classic N64 title, I can't help but be hit with a wave of nostalgia.
Collectors, assemble!
Nintendo 64 is by far my favorite to collect. What system do you enjoy collecting? pic.twitter.com/Qbz6heQDCc— Andrew (@AndrewEarley7) September 30, 2020
Speaking of N64, I've got a humble collection of CIB games. Do you collect any systems?
Billy Mitchell bachelor party
If @BillyPacman is involved this is going to be the King (of) Kong of bachelor parties 😏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7aafRiFnvs— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 1, 2020
What is going on here? Why is he making a sudden appearance in this? Remember when Twin Galaxies banned Mitchell and stripped his Donkey Kong scores?
Addiction is a disease that can be treated
Trump made fun of Biden’s son for having had a drug problem.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 30, 2020
Biden looked at the camera and said, “My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him."
Leadership.
Love will always win. If you or a loved one is struggling, there are services and places where you can reach out for help. Never be ashamed of the scars you bear.
Bloodborne on PC, when?
September 29, 2020
The fact that Bloodborne doesn't run at 60fps is a crying shame. Now that Demon's Souls is coming to PlayStation 5, could we see BluePoint tackle FromSoftware's other console exclusive?
This damn meme, gets me everytime.
September 28, 2020
Don't do it Robert Pattinson!
Amongst Whom memes
They were all pretty sus. #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/zf4MMII38Z— Jenn Panattoni (@panattoni_) September 29, 2020
You love to see Among Us making its way into a different medium.
Champions stick with a game of Among Us, even if they're not the Impostor. Only losers quit when they're not an Impostor.
Party time! Oh, wait. No. That's quite sad. Or is it? Perhaps it's okay.
Blake's kitties
Here we get to see Beemo enjoying an arcade. Good skills!
And here's Princess Toe-Beans enjoying a snug.
It's Wednesday my dudes! So here's a photo of Wednesday, under the bed on her cardboard scratching toy.
