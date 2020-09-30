How to preorder the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G Want to preorder the new Google Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G? Here's everything you need to know.

Google announced two new phones for its Pixel lineup today, bringing the newest flagship devices of the tech giant’s once “budget-friendly” setup to the spotlight. If you’re looking forward to picking up the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G, then you’re going to want to know how to preorder the new devices. Luckily, Google has already shared quite a bit of the information we need to know and we’ve brought it all together here to make it easy for you to preorder the new Google Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G.

How to preorder the Google Pixel 5

Preorders for the Google Pixel 5 are currently open, and the new device can be purchased directly from the Google Store. Starting at $699, the Pixel 5 offers a water-resistant phone, as well as 5G coverage, up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a new camera with HDR+ support. You can learn more about the Pixel 5 and place a preorder for it over on the official Google website.

Those who wish to preorder the Pixel 5 through Verizon can do so right now. The device will be available at its $699 retail price, or via a $29.16 a month payment plan. AT&T customers can also expect the two new Pixel devices to make the jump to the carrier, though AT&T has yet to offer any preorder information.

How to preorder the Google Pixel 4a 5G

The new Pixel 4a 5G is an improved version of this year’s Pixel 4a, and it includes a larger display (now 6.2-inch compared to the 5.8-inch screen of the original Pixel 4a). It also sports 5G connection – as indicated by the name – and comes with Google’s promise of up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge. Starting at $499, the phone isn’t yet available for preorder, but you can join the waitlist by heading over to the Pixel 4a 5G page on the Google Store.

Preorders for the Pixel 4a 5G will begin through Verizon as early as October 29, the same day that the Pixel 5 is set to release. Those who wish to purchase the Pixel 4a 5G through Verizon will need to cough up $599.99 retail or agree to a $24.99 monthly payment plan set out across 24 months. It is roughly $100 more than you’ll pay to get it directly from the Google Store, though. AT&T will offer the Pixel 4a 5G, but no preorder information has been shared just yet.

There are definitely plenty of ways to get your hands on a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G. You can preorder the devices from the Google Store, as well as from other carriers like Verizon and AT&T. For more info, be sure to check out our original report on the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G reveal.