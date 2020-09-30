Nest Audio brings multi-device musical support to smart home speakers Google has announced a new Nest Audio speaker to deliver single, stereo, or multi-room music, launching in October and available for pre-order now.

During a hefty product and content update drop today, Google announced a number of new goods and services. Prominent among them was the introduction of the new Nest Audio speaker. Taking advantage of existing Google Home and Nest speaker products, Nest Audio allows you to explore singular or multi-speaker music functionality. What’s more, it’s coming in early October and is available for pre-order now.

The Nest Audio speaker was announced by Google in a Launch Night In presentation on September 30, 2020, which included the announcement of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G mobile devices and Chromecast with Google TV service. Slated to launch on October 5, 2020 and available for pre-order now for $99.99 retail, the Nest Audio speaker is a dedicated sound system featuring the full voice support of Google Home and Nest products. Users will be able to engage either one Nest Audio device or multiple to play music in singular or stereo format. The Nest Audio also features connectivity to other speakers and tablets in Google Home and Nest product line for further musical functionality throughout your home.

Meet #NestAudio from Google.



With its woofer, tweeter, and tuning software, crisp vocals and powerful bass, #NestAudio delivers your music the way it should sound.#LaunchNightIn https://t.co/E75uqzHuGv pic.twitter.com/locTr9fB1D — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

The Nest Audio represents an upgrade and replacement to the original Google Home launched in 2016. Featuring a fully encased speaker design, the Nest Audio boasts 75% louder sound potential and 50% stronger bass response with a 19mm tweet and a 75mm mid-woofer built into its design. Moreover, it features all of the functionality of the usual Google Home and Nest products with the ability to access various smart home and Google service functionality. In addition to offering the speaker by itself, Nest Audio can be purchased in multiple bundles featuring several speakers, Chromecast, and other products with financing options available.

With the Nest Audio speaker system launching on October 5, stay tuned for new products and options, or check out further products from the Google Launch Night In presentation.