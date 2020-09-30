Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter to be revealed tomorrow Nintendo will reveal the latest character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster in a livestream tomorrow morning.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a smash hit for the Nintendo Switch. Boasting the biggest roster in franchsie history, this title has truly lived up to the “Ultimate” moniker. Well, that roster is far from finished, as publisher Nintendo is planning to add 5 more playable characters to the already expansive roster. After much speculation, it’s been confirmed that the next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. ultimate will be revealed tomorrow.

In true Nintendo fashion, the company posted out of the blue to their official Twitter account to share the news. The event will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 1, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The link to the stream is already up, as we’re udner 24 hours away from learning about the game’s next fighter.

“The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief messge from Director Masahiro Sakurai,” the announcement reads. It’s likely that the steam will open with some sort of cinematic, revealing the character, and then Sakurai will go in-depth on the decision to add the new fighter, as well as their moveset.

The reveal of a new Smash Bros. fighter has become an entire event in and of itself. Fans endlessley speculate, with fingers crossed that their favorite video game characters will be joining the fray in Smash. Names like Master Chief, Crash Bandicoot, Rayman, Sora, and Waluigi come up frequently in these discussions. Nintendo plays into this excitement, as the reveal trailers are some of the biggest hyper-generators in gaming.

The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter was Min Min from ARMS. Who do you think will be revealed tomorrow, let us know in the Chatty comment section below! Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest news and updates on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.