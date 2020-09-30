New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter to be revealed tomorrow

Nintendo will reveal the latest character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster in a livestream tomorrow morning.
Donovan Erskine
3

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a smash hit for the Nintendo Switch. Boasting the biggest roster in franchsie history, this title has truly lived up to the “Ultimate” moniker. Well, that roster is far from finished, as publisher Nintendo is planning to add 5 more playable characters to the already expansive roster. After much speculation, it’s been confirmed that the next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. ultimate will be revealed tomorrow. 

In true Nintendo fashion, the company posted out of the blue to their official Twitter account to share the news. The event will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 1, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The link to the stream is already up, as we’re udner 24 hours away from learning about the game’s next fighter.

“The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief messge from Director Masahiro Sakurai,” the announcement reads. It’s likely that the steam will open with some sort of cinematic, revealing the character, and then Sakurai will go in-depth on the decision to add the new fighter, as well as their moveset. 

The reveal of a new Smash Bros. fighter has become an entire event in and of itself. Fans endlessley speculate, with fingers crossed that their favorite video game characters will be joining the fray in Smash. Names like Master Chief, Crash Bandicoot, Rayman, Sora, and Waluigi come up frequently in these discussions. Nintendo plays into this excitement, as the reveal trailers are some of the biggest hyper-generators in gaming. 

The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter was Min Min from ARMS. Who do you think will be revealed tomorrow, let us know in the Chatty comment section below! Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest news and updates on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola