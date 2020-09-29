Some of Pokemon GO's temporary bonuses will remain due to ongoing pandemic Players will continue to enjoy remote raiding among other social distancing-friendly changes to Pokemon Go.

The ongoing global pandemic has dramatically changed the landscape of gaming. One game that has basically had its main feature (walking around outside) significantly affected is Pokemon Go. To ensure players can still experience the fun of Pokemon Go, the team have released an update stating that some temporary changes will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

On September 29, 2020, The Pokemon Company posted an update on the Pokemon Go site. This update laid out some of the changes being made, and others being kept in place, to ensure players can still safely enjoy Pokemon Go.

These changes that are sticking around should make it easier for players to safely enjoy events.

The post makes note that the following temporary bonuses will remain in Pokemon Go:

The maximum number of Gifts you can carry in your Item Bag at a time will remain at 20.

You will continue to receive three times the Stardust and XP for your first Pokémon catch of the day.

Incense duration will remain at 60 minutes.

Players can also expect some changes coming to a few other key areas of the game, specifically, Hatch Distances, effectiveness of Incense, as well as how receiving a Gift works from a PokeStop:

Hatch Distance will return to normal for Eggs.

The increased effectiveness of Incense will now apply only while walking.

Your Buddy Pokémon will now bring you Gifts only when you have nearly run out. This will happen only once per day.

You will still have a higher chance of getting a Gift when you spin a PokéStop. However, you won’t be guaranteed to get a Gift.

These changes will go into effect on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET. This is right before the Pokemon Go Paris Fashion Week event.

Thankfully, remote raiding will stay in place for the foreseeable future, along with the changes to the GO Battle League, and the increased distance at which players can spin Photo Discs at Gyms and PokeStops.

It’s great to see companies making changes to games to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their players. At a time when going outside and being around people offers various risks, it’s great to see The Pokemon Company doing its part to help people maintain good social distancing practices. Check out the Shacknews Pokemon Go page for more updates to the incredibly popular mobile spin-off.