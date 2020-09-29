New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 29, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

G'day Shacknews. It's night-time in North America, Tuesday night to be precise. It's debate night, which means we get the pleasure of listening to two men yell about things. At this point, I'd wager little is going to change anyone's mind, but any good that can come from it is welcome. Speaking of politics, do you know the voter registration dates and deadlines? That's important. Come with me and we'll tell you all about it. Once you register to vote, you get to look at Among Us memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Yelling (Debate) Time

Oh, boy. I'm going to have to circle back around and watch this later on. Hearing orange man yelling is not conducive to clear thinking and writing.

Demon's Souls is looking sweet

Gotta love seeing Graig making an appearance in the remake.

Look up at the stars

The world is in a state of distaster at the moment. Take some time to look up at the stars. I hope for a day that humanity can start truly exploring the cosmos.

Skankcore's next challenge

Dario is right, this 100% looks like an indie game that would release this day and age.

This Robert Pattinson meme is too strong

It's just so damn funny. Why is he standing like that? I laugh every time I see this cut-out used.

Freshly-buttered toast

Is there any better smell than freshly-buttered toast? I think not. Just, please, don't make a butter sandwich. 

Did you register to vote? Good. Here are some Among Us memes I found

Sometimes an Impostor is just too good at imposting. 

Impostors are conniving. 

Always be mindful of someone following you around.  

Topical Among Us meme. Very good. Time to vote.

Orange pretty sus. Haven't seen orange do any tasks.

If you've yet to play Among Us, what are you even doing? 

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 29, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Good work on getting through another day. You can do it. Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening and hopefully calm you down after watching the debate. In this photo, we see a teenage Rad wearing a bandana around his fluffy neck.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola