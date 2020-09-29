Evening Reading - September 29, 2020

G'day Shacknews. It's night-time in North America, Tuesday night to be precise. It's debate night, which means we get the pleasure of listening to two men yell about things. At this point, I'd wager little is going to change anyone's mind, but any good that can come from it is welcome. Speaking of politics, do you know the voter registration dates and deadlines? That's important. Come with me and we'll tell you all about it. Once you register to vote, you get to look at Among Us memes.
Yelling (Debate) Time
Joe: "Will you just shut up, man?"— maureenshaw (@MaureenShaw) September 30, 2020
Joe is all of us right now.#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/Qn9EvOPErH
Oh, boy. I'm going to have to circle back around and watch this later on. Hearing orange man yelling is not conducive to clear thinking and writing.
Demon's Souls is looking sweet
Who did this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lqj4iskytR— Jerko Cilas 🐧 (@DarthChillash) September 29, 2020
Gotta love seeing Graig making an appearance in the remake.
Look up at the stars
Ok, here's a @NASAJuno wallpaper for your device using a fish-eye marble view of Jupiter from Perijove 29. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/BakcYN5wrZ— Kevin M. Gill (@kevinmgill) September 29, 2020
The world is in a state of distaster at the moment. Take some time to look up at the stars. I hope for a day that humanity can start truly exploring the cosmos.
Skankcore's next challenge
Playing Mario 64 with only the vertex colors feels like I'm about to release the hottest indie puzzle platformer of 2020. pic.twitter.com/8AZvZM6GGa— Darío (@dariosamo) September 28, 2020
Dario is right, this 100% looks like an indie game that would release this day and age.
This Robert Pattinson meme is too strong
"I have a medical student with me today, is that alright"— Fatima (@Fatima17N) September 29, 2020
The medical student: pic.twitter.com/oVffvt1KDQ
It's just so damn funny. Why is he standing like that? I laugh every time I see this cut-out used.
Freshly-buttered toast
I can’t explain it but:— Kels🖤 (@Keally22) September 29, 2020
Two pieces of buttered toast: amazing
Toasted Butter sandwich: nasty pic.twitter.com/qbvQiarJIC
Is there any better smell than freshly-buttered toast? I think not. Just, please, don't make a butter sandwich.
Did you register to vote? Good. Here are some Among Us memes I found
When you telling the truth in Among Us but they still vote you as the impostor pic.twitter.com/4yPc4oDBew— Jitta🔮🧸 (@TheJitNextDoor_) September 30, 2020
Sometimes an Impostor is just too good at imposting.
I spent waaay longer on this than I should have— Reshy (@ReshySketches) September 30, 2020
Also threw in my favourite Among Us players @Alpharad @RubberNinja and Pikmin4 (I don't know his Twitter, sorry)#AmongUs #comic pic.twitter.com/1DAunzQmf4
Impostors are conniving.
Always be mindful of someone following you around.
There is an imposter among us. pic.twitter.com/hEWcbzqQ25— Kelly (@kellykiewel) September 30, 2020
Topical Among Us meme. Very good. Time to vote.
If tonights debate was an #AmongUs emergency meeting #amongusfanart #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/qMFfPCBgr4— Neb (@Neb_Nebbington) September 30, 2020
Orange pretty sus. Haven't seen orange do any tasks.
If you've yet to play Among Us, what are you even doing?
Good work on getting through another day. You can do it. Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening and hopefully calm you down after watching the debate. In this photo, we see a teenage Rad wearing a bandana around his fluffy neck.
What are you up to tonight?
