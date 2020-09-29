Evening Reading - September 29, 2020

G'day Shacknews. It's night-time in North America, Tuesday night to be precise. It's debate night, which means we get the pleasure of listening to two men yell about things. At this point, I'd wager little is going to change anyone's mind, but any good that can come from it is welcome. Speaking of politics, do you know the voter registration dates and deadlines? That's important. Come with me and we'll tell you all about it. Once you register to vote, you get to look at Among Us memes.

Yelling (Debate) Time

Joe: "Will you just shut up, man?"



Joe is all of us right now.#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/Qn9EvOPErH — maureenshaw (@MaureenShaw) September 30, 2020

Oh, boy. I'm going to have to circle back around and watch this later on. Hearing orange man yelling is not conducive to clear thinking and writing.

Demon's Souls is looking sweet

Gotta love seeing Graig making an appearance in the remake.

Look up at the stars

Ok, here's a @NASAJuno wallpaper for your device using a fish-eye marble view of Jupiter from Perijove 29. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/BakcYN5wrZ — Kevin M. Gill (@kevinmgill) September 29, 2020

The world is in a state of distaster at the moment. Take some time to look up at the stars. I hope for a day that humanity can start truly exploring the cosmos.

Skankcore's next challenge

Playing Mario 64 with only the vertex colors feels like I'm about to release the hottest indie puzzle platformer of 2020. pic.twitter.com/8AZvZM6GGa — Darío (@dariosamo) September 28, 2020

Dario is right, this 100% looks like an indie game that would release this day and age.

This Robert Pattinson meme is too strong

"I have a medical student with me today, is that alright"



The medical student: pic.twitter.com/oVffvt1KDQ — Fatima (@Fatima17N) September 29, 2020

It's just so damn funny. Why is he standing like that? I laugh every time I see this cut-out used.

Freshly-buttered toast

I can’t explain it but:



Two pieces of buttered toast: amazing



Toasted Butter sandwich: nasty pic.twitter.com/qbvQiarJIC — Kels🖤 (@Keally22) September 29, 2020

Is there any better smell than freshly-buttered toast? I think not. Just, please, don't make a butter sandwich.

Did you register to vote? Good. Here are some Among Us memes I found

When you telling the truth in Among Us but they still vote you as the impostor pic.twitter.com/4yPc4oDBew — Jitta🔮🧸 (@TheJitNextDoor_) September 30, 2020

Sometimes an Impostor is just too good at imposting.

I spent waaay longer on this than I should have



Also threw in my favourite Among Us players @Alpharad @RubberNinja and Pikmin4 (I don't know his Twitter, sorry)#AmongUs #comic pic.twitter.com/1DAunzQmf4 — Reshy (@ReshySketches) September 30, 2020

Impostors are conniving.

Always be mindful of someone following you around.

There is an imposter among us. pic.twitter.com/hEWcbzqQ25 — Kelly (@kellykiewel) September 30, 2020

Topical Among Us meme. Very good. Time to vote.

Orange pretty sus. Haven't seen orange do any tasks.

If you've yet to play Among Us, what are you even doing?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 29, 2020.

Good work on getting through another day. You can do it. Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your evening and hopefully calm you down after watching the debate. In this photo, we see a teenage Rad wearing a bandana around his fluffy neck.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.