2020 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Godfall reveals opening cinematic, PS5 pre-order info

Take a look at the opening moments of Godfall and learn how to pre-order the game on the PS5.
Ozzie Mejia
2

PlayStation has been rolling out information on upcoming PS5 launch titles left and right throughout Tuesday. That goes beyond the console's first-party lineup, as Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games also had a reveal ready for the upcoming Godfall. On top of announcing pre-order information for the next-gen console version of the melee looter, players were treated to the game's opening cinematic.

Godfall's cinematic intro details an epic clash between two sides with only two warriors left standing at the end of the whole thing. Those two would go on to battle head-to-head with their various weapons and special abilities, but Macros would ultimately be the one who stood victorious. This leads into the story proper, which has players looking to build their arsenal and power level to a point where they can ultimately take down Macros, once and for all.

For the uninitiated, Godfall is a third-person melee combat game combined with an action-RPG and filled with loot progression elements. Players take control of a Valoran knight, who will gradually upgrade their weaponry and their armor as they go along. The game will feature different weapon class archetypes, like the longsword, dual blades, two-handed warhammer, and more.

Those looking to get in on the pre-ordering craze that seems to have opened up today can pre-order Godfall right now for their PS5. All three versions of Godfall are available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store. Anybody who pre-orders the game in advance can pick up a Godfall Starter Pack of early equipment Augments and Trinkets, along with the Chrome Silvermane, the Phoenix and Greyhawk skin cosmetic variants, a red Typhon variant, and Zer0’s sword from the Borderlands series. Godfall is set to release on PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

