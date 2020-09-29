Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition revealed for PlayStation 5 The PS5 game will be receiving a Special Edition release this Fall.

With the PlayStation 5 set to launch this November, Sony has revealed the lineup of games that fans will be able to play on launch day. Among the games coming to PS5 this fall is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The return of one of PlayStation’s mascots, the new Sackboy game will see the cute little hero on yet another grand journey. Fans of the series will be able to plunk down a little extra cash for some nice bonus perks, as Sony has revealed the Special Edition of the game.

Posted to the PlayStation website, Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be getting a Special Edition when it releases this Fall. “Firstly, if you pre-order any edition, at a supporting retailer or through PlayStation Store you’ll get a copy of the digital comic, The Gathering Storm, in which you will discover the mysterious past of Scarlet, Sackboy’s mentor and Craftworld’s last remaining Knitted Knight,” the post reads. However, there’s even more that players will get when they pick up the game’s Special Edition.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition bonuses:

A digital art book showcasing the beautiful, crafted worlds of Sackboy and the weird and wonderful creatures that inhabit them.

A digital soundtrack featuring an eclectic selection of tracks from the game.

4 x Sackboy costumes of PlayStation icons which you can use to customise your Sackboy:

Jin from Ghost of Tsushima

Sam Porter Bridges form Death Stranding

Connor from Detroit Become Human

Deacon St. John from Days Gone

4 x Sackboy emotes based on each PlayStation icon mentioned above to show off to your friends.

20 x Sackboy avatars wearing different costumes from the game.

For fans of the Sackboy games, it'll be hard to turn down all of the goodies that come along with the game’s Special Edition. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set to launch on November 13 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.