New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition revealed for PlayStation 5

The PS5 game will be receiving a Special Edition release this Fall.
Donovan Erskine
1

With the PlayStation 5 set to launch this November, Sony has revealed the lineup of games that fans will be able to play on launch day. Among the games coming to PS5 this fall is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The return of one of PlayStation’s mascots, the new Sackboy game will see the cute little hero on yet another grand journey. Fans of the series will be able to plunk down a little extra cash for some nice bonus perks, as Sony has revealed the Special Edition of the game.

Posted to the PlayStation website, Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be getting a Special Edition when it releases this Fall. “Firstly, if you pre-order any edition, at a supporting retailer or through PlayStation Store you’ll get a copy of the digital comic, The Gathering Storm, in which you will discover the mysterious past of Scarlet, Sackboy’s mentor and Craftworld’s last remaining Knitted Knight,” the post reads. However, there’s even more that players will get when they pick up the game’s Special Edition.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition bonuses:

  • A digital art book showcasing the beautiful, crafted worlds of Sackboy and the weird and wonderful creatures that inhabit them.
  • A digital soundtrack featuring an eclectic selection of tracks from the game. 
  • 4 x Sackboy costumes of PlayStation icons which you can use to customise your Sackboy:
  • Jin from Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sam Porter Bridges form Death Stranding
  • Connor from Detroit Become Human
  • Deacon St. John from Days Gone
  • 4 x Sackboy emotes based on each PlayStation icon mentioned above to show off to your friends. 
  • 20 x Sackboy avatars wearing different costumes from the game.

For fans of the Sackboy games, it'll be hard to turn down all of the goodies that come along with the game’s Special Edition. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set to launch on November 13 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola