Predator: Hunting Grounds update 2.05 patch notes: 4v4 PvP Clash mode Fireteams duke it out in the latest Predator: Hunting Grounds update, but the Predator itself may still be watching.

Most people who have played through Predator: Hunting Grounds may have noticed that one side has more of an advantage than the other. The idea of four commandos and one Predator is a great idea on paper, but the team of four seems to have the upper hand more often than not. With today's update, developer IllFonic is now offering an option to simply let teams of four soldiers just go at it until one side is left standing in a new mode called Clash.

Clash is a 4v4 game mode, but it is no mere team deathmatch. In fact, it looks to be something closer to what some players originally envisioned with the Predator: Hunting Grounds concept, pitting teams against one another, but also opening the door for a single player to take the role of the Predator.

"Lasting roughly fifteen minutes, two Fireteams will spawn on one of the four Predator: Hunting Grounds maps with one goal: to capture a location before the next capture area spawns – think a deadly game of king of the hill," Lead Designer Jordan Mathewson explains on PlayStation.Blog. "With each location captured, a point is awarded until none are left and a victor is crowned. All this might sound easy, but not so fast. While each team battles it out to claim territory, every point gained and enemy killed fills up your team's Predator meter. Once filled, the Predator mode is unlocked and one person on your team will become the extraterrestrial hunter."

Today's Predator: Hunting Grounds update will also feature a new map called Excavation. This takes players to an abandoned dig site deep within the caves of the Predator jungle. While the scientists have fled the site, all of the heavy equipment has been left behind to provide for quite the battle between man and Predator. Those who need some fresh air can move over to the open-air jungle portion of the map, but will have to be careful about leaving themselves exposed.

The Predator: Hunting Grounds update arrives today and will also include an expanded loadout. For more on today's update, be sure to check out the Predator: Hunting Grounds 2.05 patch notes.