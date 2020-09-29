Torchlight 3 gets 1.0 release date, leaving Early Access in October Torchlight 3's Version 1.0 is just around the horizon. The game has an official release date and is leaving early access in mid-October.

It doesn’t seem like it’s been all at that long since Torchlight 3 arrived in early access. In fact, it was just in June 2020 during the PC Gaming Show that Torchlight 3 made its entry into Steam’s early access program. Even so, Echtra Inc. and Perfect World Entertainment seemed to have every intention of launching this game this Fall and it seems they’re sticking to it. The game has an official Version 1.0 launch date this coming October.

Echtra Inc. and Perfect World Entertainment announced the official launch date and exit from early access in a Steam Community update on September 29, 2020. On October 13, 2020, Torchlight 3 will officially launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Though it’s currently $30 in early access, that will also come with a slight price hike that boosts it up to $39.99. A Nintendo Switch launch was previously announced, but won’t arrive at the official 1.0 launch date of Torchlight 3. It can be expected sometime soon after the initial release date this Fall.

Torchlight 3 has promised a return to the co-op hack-n’-slash lootfest that players have come to expect from the series, complete with a Relic system overhaul that helps players to make characters of any given class play unique to their preferences. The game also includes customizable player outposts in the wilds that solo players can take advantage of to engage with the multiplayer community without direct co-op play. These things and more put together made for a decent experience when we took take with the game in our hands-on preview.

With Torchlight 3 getting its official launch and leaving early access on October 13 of the 2020 gaming calendar, stay tuned for more details and updates, including that of the upcoming Nintendo Switch launch date.