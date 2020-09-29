Watch Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest story trailer for a look at war-torn England The latest story trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla has given us a new look at Eivor and the journey that he's going to set out on this November.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to continue the epic adventures of the series when it arrives on November 10, and to help hype everyone up, Ubisoft has released a new story trailer, detailing some new info about Eivor and his journey.

It looks like players can expect to go up against various English monarchies, as well as the “warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok”. It’s really cool to see the Lothbrok sons making an appearance, especially given the overall success of the television show Vikings, which has no doubt helped push the Vikings hype further along.

To help players dive deeper into the story, Ubisoft is also producing a podcast documentary series titled “Echoes of Valhalla”, which was unveiled alongside today’s story trailer. The podcast will explore the Vikings with a new voice to “better represent the warriors who traveled and shaped the world.” It will be available on Spotify, and the first episode is currently available for listening.

If you’re looking forward to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then you’re not alone. There are plenty out there waiting for their chance to step into the boots of a famed Viking warrior. You can check out the story trailer for yourself to get a good taste of what Eivor is going up against in the upcoming release, as well as a look at some of the support characters that are along for the ride.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 10, 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC. It will also be available on Uplay+, for those who have subscribed to Ubisoft’s premium game program. Finally, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020, and will even make the jump to Amazon Luna alongside the launch of the official Ubisoft channel. For more info, keep your eyes glued to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla topic.