Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 World Update 1: Japan patch notes
The patch notes for Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.9.3 featuring an expansion of Japan have arrived.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has received its first major update. Titled World Update 1: Japan, this patch focuses on the land of the rising sun. Adding new details to the beautiful region, there’s a lot to be seen in the patch notes for Update 1.9.3.
Airports
Airports added:
- LEMG – Málaga Airport
- LFLC – Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne
- PAFR – Bryant Army Airfield Heliport
- Airports improvements:
- 60 airports improvements based on community feedback
- Control towers added on 700+ US airports
UI
- Sensitivity screen is now displayed correctly
- The Manual cache management UI has been improved
- ATC Options should now correctly be saved
- Liveries selection menu should now work as expected
- The music can now be deactivated before or during the initial download on startup
AERODYNAMICS
- The collision problems at negative altitudes have been fixed
- Braking power on ground has been tweaked to reflect more realistic braking distances
- Fuel consumption updating mass problem has fixed for some airplanes
- A plane with no fuel leak system should no longer lead to a crash
- Aircraft gyroscopic stability can now be set in our SDK toolset
PLANES
- Incorrect energy formulas resulting in inaccurate autopilot behavior have been fixed
- Autopilot overshooting altitude capture during descent has been fixed
- Allow to up to 8500fpm max climb speed after the new AP is now more accurately respecting 6000fpm
Visuals and animation
- Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner: wing flex has been improved
- Beechcraft King Air 350i: rudder pedals animation is now correct
- Cessna 152 : fixed a graphic glitch when switching between cockpit and external views
- Airbus A320neo : fixed issues related to copilot AP button lights
General aviation systems
- Cessna 172 Skyhawk: fixed impossible connection with ATC when BUS 1 is ON and bus 2 is off
- Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX: fixed PFD and MFD button issues between pilot and copilot sides
- Robin DR400/100 Cadet: can now request ground services to the ATC
- Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000): fixed checklist camera issues during the “After starting engine” procedure
- Cessna 152 and 152 Aerobat: fixed pilot heat not working
- Cessna 152 and 152 Aerobat: fixed copilot not setting master switch ON during starting engine checklist procedure
- Daher TBM 930: fixed fuel tank incorrect tooltip
General aviation avionics
- Garmin avionics : fixed issues with auto switch from NAV to LOC in approach
- Garmin avionics : Fixed wrong country codes
- G1000/3000 : Fixes on flight plan entering / duplicate waypoint page
- G1000 : performance improvements when displaying nearest airport page
- G3000 : it is now possible to active approach legs
- Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000): fixed automatic change from GPS to VOR 1 when a flight plan or approach loaded
- Cessna 172 Skyhawk: fixed crash when deleting direct-to flight plan
- Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX: fixed default state of avionics Sby & avionic bus guarded switches when starting cold and dark
- Cessna Citation CJ4: Upper menu and ENG buttons are no longer INOP
Airliners systems
- Airbus A320neo Fix APU Fuel Flow shutting down left engine
- Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner/ Airbus A320neo Fixed lack of elevator authority with FBW at low speeds
- Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner: fixed APU fault light behavior
- Airbus A320neo : fixed max thrust display
- Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner: altitude target can no longer be set to negative values
- Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental: fixed wrong approach VREF speeds
Airliners avionics
- Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner HUD colors and layout improvements
- Airbus A320neo : fixed missing runway in the MCDU perf page
- Airbus A320neo : improved disappearance of legs too early when following a flight plan
- Airbus A320neo : STARs are filtered to display the ones connected to the selected runway in the MCDU
- Airbus A320neo : “Invalid entry” has been replaced by “Not allowed” message in MCDU
- Airbus A320neo : Flaps “F” indication replaced by “FULL” when flaps completely deployed
WEATHER
- The wind gradient when getting close to the ground on live weather has been fixed
- Lightning have been added when applicable
MARKETPLACE
- Average rating has been fine-tuned for more accuracy
- 3rd party filter is now sorted alphabetically
- Improved notification system for content bought outside of the marketplace existing in the Community folder
- Version history is now available when an item is patched
CONTENT MANAGER
- The community content is now clearly identified in the content manager
- The content manager button in the Marketplace will redirect to the corresponding addon content
- Version history is now available when an item is patched
INSTALLATION MANAGER
- The title’s audio is properly muted when the window is out of focus
- Graphic settings UI during onboarding has been fixed
- Apply and Save pop up now displays only once during the Graphic Settings in the Onboarding
LOCALIZATION
- Various typo fixes in multiple languages
CAMERAS
- Fixed visual glitch happening in camera cuts
- Fixed wrong LOD selection when a camera cut happens
- Camera reset function does not revert Cam speed/ momentum to default values anymore
INPUT
- CH Eclipse default preset has been added
- TrackIR can now be enabled or disabled in the camera panel
- Track IR is now disabled when on the pause menu
- Improved support for Logitech Multi panel
BUSH TRIPS
- Back on track should no longer show the wrong airport
WORLD
- Ocean rendering has been improved (waves scale, foam and reflections)
- Water mask has been edited to display actual aerial image near the shore in some areas
- Luminance has been tweaked for some photogrammetry cities (Napoli, Darwin, San Gorgonio, Las Vegas)
- Fixed terraforming issue which was causing issues in KTEX airport
- Water elevation has been updated to improve rivers (Missouri river and around Toronto for example) and lakes (center of Canada)
- Fixed detail map rendering around runway/taxiway borders
Though the biggest changes with World Update 1 center around Japan, there are tons of other fixes and updates present in the patch notes. For more on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, stick with us here on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 World Update 1: Japan patch notes