The Xbox Series X will feature 802GB of usable storage

We now know exactly how much storage the Xbox Series X will include upon setup.
Donovan Erskine
10

With the Xbox Series X set to launch in just under two months, we’re finally getting some concrete details about the next-gen console. We’ve known for a while now that console will pack an internal 1TB SSD, and now we know exactly how much of that space players will be able to use on day one. After formatting and installing necessary files, the Xbox Series X will feature 802GB of usable storage. 

Those familiar with digital storage units, whether it be for a gaming console or a computer, are aware that the actual storage available is always a bit less than advertised. This is because the operating system and essential files need to be downloaded in order for the device to run properly. The Series X will lose just under 200GB, leaving players with 802GB to install games and apps on their device. 

This confirmation comes from IGN, as the site was one of several who received early Xbox Series X consoles from Microsoft. After the initial boot-up and launching of the console, they noted that there was 802GB of storage available. This is a bit of an upgrade from the Xbox One X, which saw its 1TB of storage reduced to 780GB after all necessary formatting was complete. 

Storage space on the Xbox Series X has been a hot-button topic over the last week or so. Microsoft recently showed off their custom additional storage cards for the Series X and Series S, which will be the only units compatible with the console’s internal NVMe SSD. With a price tag of $219, fans were debating the merit of a storage drive that costs nearly half the price of the console itself.

We here at Shacknews will be closely following the Xbox Series X up to and through its release on November 10. Stay with us for the latest news on the next-gen console.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    September 29, 2020 8:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The Xbox Series X will feature 802GB of usable storage

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      September 29, 2020 8:17 AM

      Seems about right. A fresh 1TB drive is about 931.32GB of actual storage. So this leaves about 129 GB for system storage/Quick resume etc. And as mentioned in the article, the Xbox One X only had 780GB Usable. PS4 Pro has 862GB usable for comparison.

      • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
        September 29, 2020 8:26 AM

        Which perfectly explains the whole "5-6 games can quick resume"

      • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
        September 29, 2020 9:21 AM

        all reasonable, but suggests the XSS will only end up with 336GB usable.

        • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          September 29, 2020 9:42 AM

          seems like it'll feel cramped like the 360 20GB model, but thankfully a lot easier to use backup storage on day 1

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            September 29, 2020 9:53 AM

            yeah, i'm not overly concerned. if i can keep 3-4 AAA games installed at a time i'm not stressing it. i'm also lucky to have uncapped gigabit though.

            • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
              September 29, 2020 10:02 AM

              Same here... especially for all the sweet gamepass downloads I will be doing.

            • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
              September 29, 2020 11:06 AM

              Ditto. It's amazing how gigabit internet changes your local storage requirements

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          September 29, 2020 9:53 AM

          And as a digital only console, this does not look good. The $300 price quickly becomes $520 after you add the 1TB capacity extension.

          • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            September 29, 2020 9:56 AM

            it's not a big deal, just get an external usb hard drive and swap out

            • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
              September 29, 2020 9:59 AM

              Sure, but you would have to swap out a game to USB 3.1 drive, then swap in the game you want on the NVMe drive to play it (Xbox S or X games)

              Not sure how easy this process will be, but hopefully its just a few clicks.

              • daggot legacy 10 years
                September 29, 2020 11:04 AM

                What has been said in the first around of impressions (which are limited still) reports are that it's not bad at all and doesn't take real long to do the transfer either.

                I guess this seems a reasonable compromise. Possible that the external NVMe storage comes down in cost a lot within the lifecycle of the system. Given how bleeding edge the storage is in both systems, it's not unexpected that some kind of trade off had to be made. And, I guess currently this is better than PS5 which hasn't given it's final info on how it will support external storage. I assume it'll have the same high cost as that Seagate drive. Actually, it could be even more since the raw speed is higher. Probably means lower yields on the chips to hit the performance targets.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                September 29, 2020 11:41 AM

                I think the IGN video showed the transfer/data management UI but its really easy. Fast too

        • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          September 29, 2020 1:45 PM

          Before the generation is finished, there may be a game that ships which is bigger than the whole free space available

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      September 29, 2020 8:46 AM

      Seems pretty reasonable to me

    • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
      September 29, 2020 9:19 AM

      More than enough storage for me. I don't usually have more than one game on the go on console, so I don't mind installing and deleting. This is still a good chunk of storage.

    • CptPlankton mercury super mega
      September 29, 2020 9:39 AM

      Sounds good, as long as it can store 4 or 5 games at once of varying complexity.

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      September 29, 2020 11:07 AM

      That works. Hopefully the expandable storage cost comes down in the first year. Otherwise, I still have a powered USB 1TB drive that I can archive off to.

    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
      September 29, 2020 11:09 AM

      that's fine I'll just delete what I'm not playing and download what I want to play

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      September 29, 2020 1:37 PM

      I hope decimal wise it's 802.11 GB of space.

Hello, Meet Lola