Evening Reading - September 28, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Monday night for everyone in North America, which means that's one day of the week down. How's your week going so far? I hope it's going well. Before we get onto the delightful Among Us memes, let's all take a moment to look over some of the articles written today on Shacknews. There's been a wealth of information revealed today, including Starfield rumors, a new Resident Evil series, and a review of Hades from the charismatic TJ Denzer. Come! Let's read.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Spring time in Australia means dealing with dive-bombing magpies

Australia isn’t for beginners 🛴🦅🤣😂



(Sound On 🔊) pic.twitter.com/T1nFpU8PdZ — Holy Cow! (@HolyCow_Inc) September 28, 2020

That child should have had zip ties on its helmet to deter the maggie from actually hitting his head. Rookie error. Outside of spring, magpies are rather lovely creatures. Listen to their sing-song!

Mining for digital coins

Cryptocurrency mining now uses more of Iceland's electricity than its homes. Photographer Lisa Barnard went inside the Icelandic facility where bitcoin is mined: https://t.co/I9eiLCdLjA



📸 Lisa Barnard pic.twitter.com/Q0THZGV3BL — WIRED (@WIRED) September 27, 2020

Cryptocurrency sure is weird. It's wild to see these storage facilities where rows upon rows of GPUs are doing nothing but solving equations and mining a digital currency. The concept of money doesn't make sense at the best of times and throwing in "digital" makes it even more complicated.

Apparently, it's a tough decision

Register to vote. Vote early. Vote now. You can do it.

Upside down kitty cat

Cats love zooming upside down under couches and beds.

Joe shows us how not to play SM64

Joe might need some tips from Skankcore.

Lady SmolSmol

just a reminder of how tiny lady gaga is... pic.twitter.com/H3Mub69DUm — karma⛧controversial Era 🏝️ (@explictmonster) September 27, 2020

I never realized how tiny Lady Gaga is. Totally mind-blowing.

The moment you've all been waiting for, Among Us memes

This fits so well. Almost too well. Pretty sus.

These are some awesome freestyling skills.

Oh god please not right now oh damn it was it bottom right or bottom middle last oh g-#AmongUs #amongusfanart pic.twitter.com/mHACCTtaQC — Grey (@grey_draws) September 29, 2020

Simon Says: Don't mess up.

Credit: Reddit user FoxWithoutSocks

Only a loser would quit a game of Among Us if they weren't the Impostor. It's a fact.

Credit: Reddit user imnotanexpertonthe

Don't be like Purple and Cyan here. That's just poor form.

pic.twitter.com/uTZZU26SRT — no context among us but im built different (@nocontextamngus) September 27, 2020

Seems pretty sus.

Here's a photo of Rad to cheer you and me up, if you're feeling a bit blue. This is when he was but a kitten, approaching teenager years. Whenever we'd get takeaway, we'd put the paper bag on the ground or the couch so he could run up and dive into it. He still loves doing that.

