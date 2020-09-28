Evening Reading - September 28, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Monday night for everyone in North America, which means that's one day of the week down. How's your week going so far? I hope it's going well. Before we get onto the delightful Among Us memes, let's all take a moment to look over some of the articles written today on Shacknews. There's been a wealth of information revealed today, including Starfield rumors, a new Resident Evil series, and a review of Hades from the charismatic TJ Denzer. Come! Let's read.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Hades review: Godlike roguelike
- Kirby Fighters 2 review: Throw in the pink towel
- Among Us hit 3 million concurrent players over the weekend, says Innersloth
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 28, 2020
- Google will enforce its 30% cut equally for in-app purchases within Play Store apps
- Tekken 7 Season 4 adding online improvements, cites chat with Smash Bros.' Sakurai
- Rumor: Starfield leak reveals images of supposed character model, spaceship, and HUD
- PUBG Mobile & Blackpink team up for surprise crossover event
- Dead by Daylight adds Silent Hill's Cybil Bennett through cosmetic set
- Razer announces RazerCon 2020 digital event coming in October 2020
- Spelunky 2 launching without online multiplayer on PC, cross-platform play planned
- Hearthstone bringing Elementals to Battlegrounds, nerfing Turtle Mage
- Street Fighter 5 Dan character preview shows off the fan-favorite joke fighter
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon release date moves to align directly with Xbox Series X launch
- Jackbox Party Pack 7 release date set for October 2020
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an upcoming Netflix series with RE2's Leon & Claire
- New Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC details coming this week
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Spring time in Australia means dealing with dive-bombing magpies
Australia isn’t for beginners 🛴🦅🤣😂— Holy Cow! (@HolyCow_Inc) September 28, 2020
(Sound On 🔊) pic.twitter.com/T1nFpU8PdZ
That child should have had zip ties on its helmet to deter the maggie from actually hitting his head. Rookie error. Outside of spring, magpies are rather lovely creatures. Listen to their sing-song!
Mining for digital coins
Cryptocurrency mining now uses more of Iceland's electricity than its homes. Photographer Lisa Barnard went inside the Icelandic facility where bitcoin is mined: https://t.co/I9eiLCdLjA— WIRED (@WIRED) September 27, 2020
📸 Lisa Barnard pic.twitter.com/Q0THZGV3BL
Cryptocurrency sure is weird. It's wild to see these storage facilities where rows upon rows of GPUs are doing nothing but solving equations and mining a digital currency. The concept of money doesn't make sense at the best of times and throwing in "digital" makes it even more complicated.
Apparently, it's a tough decision
Couldn’t have said it better myself, @blumenfeld pic.twitter.com/OsMkxR6xnu— Barbara Dunkelman (@bdunkelman) September 27, 2020
Register to vote. Vote early. Vote now. You can do it.
Upside down kitty cat
猫が天地反対で歩いてきた pic.twitter.com/nd3plNOojm— zuuuu-min (@stance_Land_mk7) September 26, 2020
Cats love zooming upside down under couches and beds.
Joe shows us how not to play SM64
Truly #SuperMario3DAllStars #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ia8Y64RkoX— Joe Stasio, Freshman (@beardedaxe) September 26, 2020
Joe might need some tips from Skankcore.
Lady SmolSmol
just a reminder of how tiny lady gaga is... pic.twitter.com/H3Mub69DUm— karma⛧controversial Era 🏝️ (@explictmonster) September 27, 2020
I never realized how tiny Lady Gaga is. Totally mind-blowing.
The moment you've all been waiting for, Among Us memes
who broke it? pic.twitter.com/axOP5ib3LN— 🌵✿cacti again✿🌵 (@canthocacti) September 25, 2020
This fits so well. Almost too well. Pretty sus.
Red Button - (Among Us Freestyle) pic.twitter.com/aikKNFkyPk— davis. (@hitchariide) September 29, 2020
These are some awesome freestyling skills.
Oh god please not right now oh damn it was it bottom right or bottom middle last oh g-#AmongUs #amongusfanart pic.twitter.com/mHACCTtaQC— Grey (@grey_draws) September 29, 2020
Simon Says: Don't mess up.
Only a loser would quit a game of Among Us if they weren't the Impostor. It's a fact.
Don't be like Purple and Cyan here. That's just poor form.
September 27, 2020
Seems pretty sus.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to cheer you and me up, if you're feeling a bit blue. This is when he was but a kitten, approaching teenager years. Whenever we'd get takeaway, we'd put the paper bag on the ground or the couch so he could run up and dive into it. He still loves doing that.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 28, 2020
-
-
I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do Copy blow site..... <(")
Copy Here.........>> https://www.2netpay.com