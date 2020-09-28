New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Among Us hit 3 million concurrent players over the weekend, says Innersloth

Developer Innersloth has announced that the party-deception game has reached a huge milestone.
Donovan Erskine
6

Every now and then, a game comes along that completely takes the gaming world by storm. Rather it be an roguelike rooted in Greek mythology, or an indie about a mean goose, we can always count on these surprise hits throughout the year. Right now, Among Us is the game that people can’t stop talking about. We now have a better idea of just how popular Among Us has become lately, as developer Innersloth has announced that the game reached 3 million concurrent players of the past weekend. 

Originally released in 2018, Among Us is a party game based on deception. As the Crewmate work to complete tasks and repair their ship/station, the Imposters of the group work to kill them all and sabotage the ship/station, while keeping their identity a secret. Nearly two years after its release, Among Us skyrocketed in popularity after being picked up by popular streamers and YouTubers. Innersloth took to its Twitter account to share that Among Us hit 3 million concurrent players over the weekend of September 26-27. 

Among Us currently sits as the most popular title on Steam. Following its first leap in popularity, Innersloth announced that an Among Us 2 was in development. Just weeks after this news, the studio came out and stated that those plans had been scrapped in favor of continuous development on the current game. 

Among Us isn’t the first title to take the gaming world by storm in 2020, as we saw Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout experience similar success this past Summer. We here at Shacknews have been quite enjoying Among Us, and have even put together several guides to help you become the best among your friends. It will be fascinating to see what Innersloth does with the newfound success of their party game. Stick with us at Shacknews for the latest news and guides on Among Us.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 28, 2020 3:50 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Among Us hit 3 million concurrent players over the weekend, says Innersloth

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 28, 2020 4:38 PM

      Big question is how many were Cyan? I kid! Lime is SUS

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        reply
        September 28, 2020 5:10 PM

        I'm going to vote you out the airlock, Watcher! You better check yourself mate. Haha

        Do we have any big Shack battles going in this yet? Would be sweet to get some matches going

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 28, 2020 6:25 PM

          we did one immediately following Saturday Wreckfest,
          ThomW is SUS

    • jolli451
      reply
      September 29, 2020 1:25 AM

      I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do Copy blow site..... <(")

      Copy Here.........>> https://www.2netpay.com

      • gydot legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 29, 2020 1:27 AM

        fuck you. you smell.

        • gydot legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 29, 2020 1:27 AM

          and i can't even get banned for personal attacks aw yissssss

    • gydot legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 29, 2020 1:27 AM

      Among Us devs must be thanking their lucky stars for this surprise windfall what 2 years after release?

Hello, Meet Lola