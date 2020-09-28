ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 1 Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Some of the Shacknews family might not be familiar with my name so a proper introduction is in order. My name is Steve and prior to coming to Shacknews I was the Editor-in-Chief at GamerHub.TV. I've worked with the Shacknews staff as a Contributing Editor, but now I'm focusing my energy on livestreaming. You’ll be in the right place if you want to spend a few hours out of your day reliving the Nintendo classics of yesteryear!

Join me and watch some old-school Nintendo games with the Stevetendo Show. I'll be live 9 p.m. EDT every Monday, and 8 p.m. EDT every Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll be starting things off with a bang playing Super Mario Bros. 3 and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.