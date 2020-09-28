New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 1

Take sometime out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.

Steve Tyminski
2

Some of the Shacknews family might not be familiar with my name so a proper introduction is in order. My name is Steve and prior to coming to Shacknews I was the Editor-in-Chief at GamerHub.TV. I've worked with the Shacknews staff as a Contributing Editor, but now I'm focusing my energy on livestreaming. You’ll be in the right place if you want to spend a few hours out of your day reliving the Nintendo classics of yesteryear!

Join me and watch some old-school Nintendo games with the Stevetendo Show. I'll be live 9 p.m. EDT every Monday, and 8 p.m. EDT every Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll be starting things off with a bang playing Super Mario Bros. 3 and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola