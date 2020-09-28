New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

ShackStream: Indie-licious puts on its serious face in Serious Sam 4

Never you mind the screaming headless bomb monster in the background, Indie-licious is very serious business, and we'll prove it today on Serious Sam 4. Seriously.
TJ Denzer
2

Look at my face. Okay… never mind you can’t see it right now, but it’s very serious. So serious because we’re going live with another week of Indie-licious. And such a serious show can mean we’re showcasing some seriously good indies. On this week in particular, we’re talking Serious Sam 4.

This Indie-licous romp thorugh Serious Sam 4 comes courtesy of Croteam and Devolver Digital. Having launched on September 24, 2020 on Steam and Google Stadia, and coming to consoles in 2021, Serious Sam 4 is a return to the cult-classic first-person shooter franchise, featuring a wealth of monsters of every shape and kind across expansive environments and the explosively varied ordinance for dealing with them. For every deadly creature you encounter, there’s a mountain of bullets waiting to be pumped into it whether you go solo or co-op with the game to exponentially up the seriousness.

Tune in as we go live with Serious Sam 4 on Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, we take a look at the newest, hottest, and most interesting indie games in the scene on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also check out the embedded video just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into projects like Indie-licious and follows, supports, and engages with us. You make everything we do on Shacknews all the more fun. If, by chance, you’d like to help Shacknews out, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel while you’re there or at least throwing a follow our way (that’s free!). Speaking of free, if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, then don’t forget that entitles you to one free Twitch subscription a month through Prime Gaming. Check our handy guide if you need a hand linking your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts.

It’s about to get very serious up in this Indie-licious ShackStream, so put on your serious pants, grab your serious mug, and join us as go in seriously guns a-blazin’ in Serious Sam 4. For realsies.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola