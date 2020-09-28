When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Curious to know when Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off? Well, luck for you, we've got all the answers.

Every year, Amazon holds a fairly large sale, offering several different items in a various categories for a discounted price. If you’re looking forward to Amazon’s Prime Day 2020, then you’re probably wondering when the event will take place. Thankfully, Amazon has already revealed when Prime Day 2020 is set to kick off.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will kick off on October 13 and run until October 14. The sale will go live starting at midnight PST, which means those on the eastern seaboard of the United Stated will want to stay up late for the first set of deals. Unfortunately, Amazon hasn’t revealed exactly what the Prime Day sales will include just yet, though there are some early sales going right now that include discounts on things like the Amazon Echo Dot, the Fire TV Recast, and an Echo Dot 2 pack.

Prime Day is back! Get two days to save on everything you need and love. Oct 13 & 14. https://t.co/XIxgZYY8K5 pic.twitter.com/4EBMLZSTs8 — Amazon (@amazon) September 28, 2020

As always, those willing to take part in Prime Day 2020 will need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for an annual membership over on the official website, though if you’re new to Amazon Prime, you can always get a 30 day free trial, giving you a chance to order whatever you need without committing to the full $119 a year that Amazon Prime usually costs.

Being an Amazon Prime member is good for more than just Prime Day 2020 deals, though. You also get two-day shipping on a slew of different items, as well as access to ad-free music streamin, Prime Video, unlimited photo storage, and unlimited reading.

If you’re not a fan of constantly refreshing the page and waiting on new deals to drop, then you can always make use of Amazon’s new “Watch this deal” button, which allows you to select certain products and items that you want and then be notified when they go on sale. It’s a nice way to stay in touch with the deals without having to watch the page all day.

Now that you know when Amazon’s Prime Day is set to take place, make sure you check out our guide on how to link Amazon and Twitch for more info on setting up Prime Gaming and unlocking your free monthly Twitch Prime subscription.