We here at Shacknews are continuing our efforts to keep the economy stimulated. With the Shacknews Stimulus Games, various groups gather to go head-to-head in some competitive games to determine one true champion. Of course, all participants are equally compensated as the true first-place prize are those sweet, sweet bragging rights. This time around, the Shack Staff will enter the Stimulus Games gauntlet.

The Stimulus Games will be going live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET. If you don’t feel like leaving the website, you can stay right here and watch the stream using the embed below.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Staff Shackbattle Super Challenge 4

As for the games, we’ll be partaking in some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Brawlhalla. Mario Kart has been a staple of the Stimulus Games, being played in various episodes. We played some Brawlhalla the last time the Shack Staff faced off and had a great deal of fun. Tune in to see if Donovan can defend his title, or if he’ll be dethroned by a fellow member of the Shacknews staff.

It all goes down today, and it’ll be a stream you don’t want to miss. Stake your claim on who you’d like to see win, and be sure to interact in the Twitch chat as we hang out this Saturday. You can expect to see the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 continue in the following weeks, as we continue to keep the economy stimulated amidst a global crisis.