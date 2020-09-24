Evening Reading - September 24, 2020

Evenin' Shacknews. Would you look at that, it's Friday-Lite. It's already Friday over here, and I gotta tell you, it's looking pretty sweet. Now, do we need to have a chat about getting out and voting? I'm not too sure. Is it my responsibility as someone from overseas? I think it is, because what's happening in your country affects us all. Register to vote. Get your friends and family to vote. And most importantly, be excellent to each other. With the serious stuff out of the way (until next time), let's read some articles and then look at some funnies from around the internet. Come on, take my hand.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Serious Sam 4 review: Serious fun
- Pupperazzi Interview: Nothing but good doggos
- Overwatch update 1.52 patch notes include McCree, Orisa, and Roadhog buffs
- Left 4 Dead 2's The Last Stand community update is out now
- Tim Sweeney on why Epic doesn't use Bandcamp's purchase model on iOS
- Nvidia RTX 3060 & 3080 20GB SKUs leaked in RTX 30 Series roadmap
- Amazon reveals cloud gaming service Luna
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is Epic Games Store's free game this week
- Microsoft details Xbox Series X and S custom storage options
- Doom Eternal is coming to Xbox Game Pass in October
- Annapurna releases new trailer for I Am Dead, launches this October
- Nier Replicant remaster gets an April 2021 release date
- Dragon Quest 11 reaches 6 million copies sold worldwide
- Microsoft Flight Simulator's next update is expanding the beauty of Japan
- Total Tank Simulator gets its first expansion with Italy DLC, available now
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Shoutout to the one and only Loop Daddy
The theme song of the ages 🎶 @marcrebillet pic.twitter.com/yxEPboo1cu— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 25, 2020
You love to see Rebillet getting some love, and from Mark Ruffalo, too!
PaladinAmber is pretty funny
y'all do know google is a thing??? pic.twitter.com/tmbJySqnlc— PaladinAmber (@PaladinAmber) September 24, 2020
Viewers need to get out here with their sexism and racism.
Oh, good. That's nice and clear.
Everyone, try reading this entire quote out loud. Trust me. I can't stop laughing at this. pic.twitter.com/ikHvuP6NHL— John Linneman (@dark1x) September 24, 2020
Remember when everyone was freaking out about the Series X/S naming convention? Look at the egg on Sony's face here. Is there anyone out there seriously defending this messaging? Let's see what Xbox has to say about that.
Now to our UK Xbox correspondent
Just buy the game 🎮 pic.twitter.com/Gmdop0tBfM— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 24, 2020
Looks like it's Xbox's turn to pull a cheeky marketing stunt like Sony's "here's how used games work" from back at the launch of the PS4.
The CEO treatment
Ted Bundy Apologies for "Culture of Misogyny" - Promises to "Look Inwards And Improve Going Forward"— Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) September 24, 2020
There are a ton of great headlines in here. Worth taking a look.
Among Us meme corner
me n who??🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/XNihZwPche— sof (@s0fiaruiz) September 24, 2020
It's awful to feel so safe around someone in Among Us only to have them betray you! Great strategy, though.
'yo can you edit among us like cod' pic.twitter.com/XWtCQdJnH1— thomasthetrain (@thomasandfrends) September 23, 2020
Get that high-energy editing into your eyes and ears. Now let's get an Animal Crossing CoD edit.
Nightmare fuel v2
なるほどなぁ pic.twitter.com/AjEeRIbyYo— ｼﾌﾞﾘﾝｶﾞﾙ (@shiburingaru321) September 24, 2020
This is Kirby from the other side. This is no good.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's another photo of Rad when he was but a little, tiny, kitten. This was when we first got him. He would fall asleep while purring. So much ginger and pink! Look at these toe beans. Melts my heart.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 24, 2020