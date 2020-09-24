Evening Reading - September 24, 2020

Evenin' Shacknews. Would you look at that, it's Friday-Lite. It's already Friday over here, and I gotta tell you, it's looking pretty sweet. Now, do we need to have a chat about getting out and voting? I'm not too sure. Is it my responsibility as someone from overseas? I think it is, because what's happening in your country affects us all. Register to vote. Get your friends and family to vote. And most importantly, be excellent to each other. With the serious stuff out of the way (until next time), let's read some articles and then look at some funnies from around the internet. Come on, take my hand.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Shoutout to the one and only Loop Daddy

The theme song of the ages 🎶 @marcrebillet pic.twitter.com/yxEPboo1cu — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 25, 2020

You love to see Rebillet getting some love, and from Mark Ruffalo, too!

PaladinAmber is pretty funny

y'all do know google is a thing??? pic.twitter.com/tmbJySqnlc — PaladinAmber (@PaladinAmber) September 24, 2020

Viewers need to get out here with their sexism and racism.

Oh, good. That's nice and clear.

Everyone, try reading this entire quote out loud. Trust me. I can't stop laughing at this. pic.twitter.com/ikHvuP6NHL — John Linneman (@dark1x) September 24, 2020

Remember when everyone was freaking out about the Series X/S naming convention? Look at the egg on Sony's face here. Is there anyone out there seriously defending this messaging? Let's see what Xbox has to say about that.

Now to our UK Xbox correspondent

Just buy the game 🎮 pic.twitter.com/Gmdop0tBfM — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 24, 2020

Looks like it's Xbox's turn to pull a cheeky marketing stunt like Sony's "here's how used games work" from back at the launch of the PS4.

The CEO treatment

Ted Bundy Apologies for "Culture of Misogyny" - Promises to "Look Inwards And Improve Going Forward" — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) September 24, 2020

There are a ton of great headlines in here. Worth taking a look.

Among Us meme corner

It's awful to feel so safe around someone in Among Us only to have them betray you! Great strategy, though.

'yo can you edit among us like cod' pic.twitter.com/XWtCQdJnH1 — thomasthetrain (@thomasandfrends) September 23, 2020

Get that high-energy editing into your eyes and ears. Now let's get an Animal Crossing CoD edit.

Nightmare fuel v2

This is Kirby from the other side. This is no good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 24, 2020.

Here's another photo of Rad when he was but a little, tiny, kitten. This was when we first got him. He would fall asleep while purring. So much ginger and pink! Look at these toe beans. Melts my heart.

