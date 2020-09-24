Annapurna releases new trailer for I Am Dead, launches this October Annapurna's next game follows the journey of a dead man trying to prevent a horrible disaster.

Annapurna Interactive has released a new trailer for their upcoming game, I Am Dead. Centered around Morris Lupton, a deceased man, the player will explore the island of Shelmerston. In addition to uncovering secrets and taking full advantage of his ghostly benefits, Morris Lupton is tasked with saving his beloved island from impending doom. The game will be released on Switch and PC on October 8.

In the newly released trailer, which can be seen below, all seems well on the island of Shelmerston. Accompanied by the ghost of his also deceased dog Sparky, Morris Lupton seems to be enjoying the afterlife, all things considered. Being dead provides him all sorts of new abilities that he didn’t have while he was alive, and we see Lupton exploring them in the trailer. This includes the ability to look inside of objects and buildings with X-Ray vision. However, everything isn’t sunshine and rainbows, as we become privy to a pending disaster that Morris must stop.

In mentioning all of the fun things he’ll do as a ghost, Sparky mentions that they need to find other ghosts to aid him, or else the island will be destroyed by a volcano. It’s clear that I Am Dead will be heavy on fourth wall breaking, as Morris Lupton speaks directly to the viewer throughout the trailer. “Sparky! I didn’t want to worry them about the volcano.” we hear him say.

I Am Dead will be an adventure title, with strong puzzler elements, as detailed on the game’s official website. It won’t be long until fans can go hands-on, as I Am Dead is set to launch on October 8 for the Nintendo Switch and PC for $19.99 USD. For more from the publisher, check out the Annapurna Interactive topic page here on Shacknews.