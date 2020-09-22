Evening Reading - September 22, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Tuesday night in America (and even, technically, Wednesday in other parts). How did you all go getting in an order for a new Xbox? Did you opt for a Series S or Series X? I hope you had better luck securing a unit than I did. There's plenty to read tonight, so let's first take a look at some of the content that's tucked away on the Shacknews front page, and then look at some things from the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's fall in America (also known as autumn)

I hope you all have a great fall. It always looks like a lovely time of year, with the changing color of the leaves and the pumpkin carving. I've tried to source the artist of this cartoon, but I've been unable to find them. If anyone knows, let me know!

Among Us corner

That's right, we're here with some more delightful Among Us memes. This game is great. I'm excited to play more.

Every game of Among Us: pic.twitter.com/cgDszVS7p8 — Raye ⛩ (@RayeStreams) September 18, 2020

Sus is too powerful. Please nerf.

I just became an Among Us meme lol! #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/MigJiI0mVp — Joao Nunes (@RBKConcealed) September 23, 2020

I'm going to have to put in a concerted effort to play this a bit more in the evenings.

Super Mario 64 Star strats

Skankcore coming in with the sick Star strats I've never seen before. Love it. Mario 64 is a great game, it's a pity the Switch version isn't very good.

Gotta love some of that tasteless clear liquid

water is like the oldest beverage ever and somehow has no nickname. no one is ever like "sure could go for a cup of that clear" or whatever. huge oversight imo — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) September 21, 2020

One cup of wet, please.

Disco Elysium Quotes

When a man sets his mind and body on something and gives his hundred and ten percent, he is sometimes going to piss himself. It just happens. No shame in that. — Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) September 22, 2020

Have you played Disco Elysium yet? Have you heard about the best RPG released in a very long time? You should definitely play it. The writing is superb.

Remember your possessive apostrophes

My 1st favorite video of the day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t4h4LWYLu1 — DesiBAE aka Big Horchata (@sarcasticstyle) September 21, 2020

The first video is excellent. Gotta be professional. The follow-up video is also excellent. Well done to all involved.

My man Donno coming in with the spot-on take

If Sony had bought Bethesda... not a chance in hell Bethesda games would see the light of day an Xbox console again — Donovan Erskine (@Donimals_) September 22, 2020

There's no way Sony would let a title it owns appear on a competitor's platform.

The future of Xbox and PC gaming is looking pretty good

I think it’s Safe to Say Xbox Has Plenty Of Games Coming. pic.twitter.com/5DubgB1bSE — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) September 21, 2020

On the topic of Xbox Series X|S pre-orders going live today, let's look at all the game studios now operating under Microsoft. That's a lot of excellent companies making games that will be launching on Xbox and PC, as well as via Game Pass.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad as a baby when we first adopted him. He was so tiny he could fit in the palm of our hands. He's so adorable.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.