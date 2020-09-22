New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 22, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening Shacknews, it's Tuesday night in America (and even, technically, Wednesday in other parts). How did you all go getting in an order for a new Xbox? Did you opt for a Series S or Series X? I hope you had better luck securing a unit than I did. There's plenty to read tonight, so let's first take a look at some of the content that's tucked away on the Shacknews front page, and then look at some things from the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's fall in America (also known as autumn)

I hope you all have a great fall. It always looks like a lovely time of year, with the changing color of the leaves and the pumpkin carving. I've tried to source the artist of this cartoon, but I've been unable to find them. If anyone knows, let me know!

Among Us corner

That's right, we're here with some more delightful Among Us memes. This game is great. I'm excited to play more.

Sus is too powerful. Please nerf.

I'm going to have to put in a concerted effort to play this a bit more in the evenings.

Super Mario 64 Star strats

Skankcore coming in with the sick Star strats I've never seen before. Love it. Mario 64 is a great game, it's a pity the Switch version isn't very good.

Gotta love some of that tasteless clear liquid

One cup of wet, please.

Disco Elysium Quotes

Have you played Disco Elysium yet? Have you heard about the best RPG released in a very long time? You should definitely play it. The writing is superb.

Remember your possessive apostrophes

The first video is excellent. Gotta be professional. The follow-up video is also excellent. Well done to all involved.

My man Donno coming in with the spot-on take

There's no way Sony would let a title it owns appear on a competitor's platform.

The future of Xbox and PC gaming is looking pretty good

On the topic of Xbox Series X|S pre-orders going live today, let's look at all the game studios now operating under Microsoft. That's a lot of excellent companies making games that will be launching on Xbox and PC, as well as via Game Pass.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad as a baby when we first adopted him. He was so tiny he could fit in the palm of our hands. He's so adorable.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 22, 2020 10:35 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 22, 2020

    • Jean S.
      reply
      September 23, 2020 7:35 AM

      Theofficialdboy cracks me up! Asking about whether or not to use an apostrophe so he "sounds professional"!! Hope somebody explained to him using "for fuck's sake" already disqualifies it as a professional email! Use of that terminology in an email would've gotten you an immediate suspension at my old job!

      • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 23, 2020 8:31 AM

        I think it depends on your line of work! Sending a customer an email that says "No, you can't return half eaten dog food, for fuck's sake!" would be quite unprofessional, indeed. I think there are jobs where that email could definitely be professional. But if he sent it and just said "for fuck sake" then he's got a big problem :)

    • mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 23, 2020 8:29 AM

      hi baby Rad!

Hello, Meet Lola