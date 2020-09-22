Cyberpunk 2077 is a mere matter of weeks away and as we gear up for the final push towards CD Projekt Red’s next big game, we’ve found ourselves struggling to keep all the info we already know about the title together. That’s why we thought it would be a great idea to bring all that info and put it in one place. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 so far.

Everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077

Well, to be fair, there’s a lot. Thankfully, we’ve combed through the months upon months of data, videos, and reveals so that you don’t have to. There isn’t any sense in wasting more time, though, so let’s dive right in.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 releasing?

After several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to release on November 19, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will be available on both Steam and GOG when it releases on PC, and CD Projekt Red even has a Stadia release planned, too. The game is also supposed to release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, though no details on that enhanced version have been shared just yet. It will be playable via backwards compatibility at launch, though.

Why was it delayed? Well, according to CD Projekt Red, the studio wanted to ensure it delivered as close to a perfect game as possible when it launched Cyberpunk 2077. The latest delay was done in order to allow the developers time to go through and “balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs”.

What is Cyberpunk 2077 about?

According to the game’s official website, Cyberpunk 2077 is “an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

The game is set to include a ton of cameos and characters based around popular internet and Hollywood stars, including Keanu Reeves and the Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop game creator, Mike Pondsmith. We’re sure that other cameos – like the appearance of a character based on Cohh Carnage – will also crop up as we dive into the game in November.

Is there going to be multiplayer?

One of the biggest things we’ve seen talked about when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077 is the possibility of multiplayer. It’s a feature that CD Projekt Red has teased for years and the studio has officially confirmed that it is coming. The kicker, though, is that it isn’t slated to arrive until sometime after the base game releases. It’s also unclear whether it will tie directly into the Cyberpunk 2077 story, or how it will work exactly.

What kind of weapons and combat does Cyberpunk 2077 have?

Cyberpunk 2077, being a first-person game, has plenty of shooting mechanics and combat scenarios. On top of that, though, the game will also feature a ton of weapons like Cyberware and melee weapons, too. There are five types of weapons we know about so far:

Power weapons

Smart weapons

Melee weapons

Tech weapons

Cyberware

All of these different weapon types will play heavily into the game’s combat sequences, and you’ll also have plenty of dialogue options to work towards other resolutions.

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

While Cyberpunk 2077 looks absolutely gorgeous, CD Projekt Red appears to have done a really good job tempering the specs that are required to run the game well. We break down the Cyberpunk 2077 minimum and recommend specs a bit more in our post on them, but let’s just say that the game isn’t going to require the most top-end gaming PC in order to play it. Of course, these specs shared so far don’t take RTX and other advanced features into consideration, so there is that to look forward to. Here’s a basic overview of the PC requirements:

Minimum:

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB HDD, SSD recommended

How much depth is there to character creation?

A lot. No, seriously… like a lot. Creating your character is all about adding your own flair and attitude to the way you look in the game and CD Projekt Red has said that players will be able to customize their look from everything like hair, facial features, body style, and even their genitals. You’ll also be able to select from a slew of RPG-like attributes and stats, truly allowing you to build your character up the way that you want to.

Yes, you can customize your genitals in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can also change up your character’s backstory or Lifepath. There are three options to choose from – Nomad, Corpo, and Street Kid – and each one gives a distinctive feel and start to the game. The Lifepath you choose will also dictate some unique dialog options and alter how quests play out in the game. The game will still follow the basic plot of your character being named V and you being a mercenary, but other than that you will have full customization of how you look and play.

Can I romance all the pretty NPCs?

Being as CD Projekt Red has opted to create a living breathing world, you will be able to find romance in the distant cyberpunk future. There are a lot of ways you can define your character, including their sexuality and who they fall in love with. You’ll be able to build up relationships with NPCs and make moves from there.

During an interview with Game Informer, quest designer Patrick Mills stated “There are a lot more options. You know, you’re defining your own character here, which means defining their sexuality any way you want. With Geralt, you had a character whose sexuality was very well defined by the novels and the short stories and the previous games. But in this one, it’s up to you to decide. We’ve got NPCs that are gay, we’ve got NPCs that are bi, we’ve got NPCs that are straight, because we want them to feel real and that they have preferences as well.”

Later during a chat with PC Gamer, CD Projekt Red further detailed the romance options, stating “Romancing is something heavily present in Cyberpunk, and players will be able to form meaningful connections with other characters as well as go for one night stands.”

There are a ton of great videos and the sort from Cyberpunk 2077 that have come out over the years, and you’ll find many of them situated in the article above. You can also check out our Cyberpunk 2077 topic for more info, though, and we’ll update this article as time goes on to include more information that you need to know about the upcoming action-adventure RPG.