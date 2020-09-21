Evening Reading - September 21, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Monday night in America, and the evening before Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. Are you planning on trying to get an order in? EB Games here in Australia sold out in about 40 seconds. Despite my best efforts to click "pay now", I was unable to get one for launch. To make me feel better, how about we all read some Shacknews stories from today? Then, let's look at some of the things from the internet that made me think, made me feel, and made me laugh.

21st of September

Australia has two seasons: winter and summer, and the switch was flipped today. Is it getting cold up there in the northern hemisphere?

Halo 3 campaign rebalance

This bloke has gone out and done a complete rebalance of everything in Halo 3's campaign sandbox. There are some really unique changes here that push each weapon into a specific archetype. Previously, players were too reliant on using Battle Rifles and Carbines, so every other weapon has been boosted in some way to facilitate more varied decisions.

There's so much good stuff here that it's worth watching, and then maybe playing, if the mood strikes you. Players on PC can download this rebalance via Nexus Mods. I might have to take this for a spin.

Remember this trend?

What an impressive roundhouse kick. Love to see a successful attempt like that.

*laughs in speedrunner*

Nintendo: This Mario 64 won’t have BLJ(backwards long jump) so you can’t clip pass doors! You have to beat the game legit by getting 70 stars



Speedrunners:



pic.twitter.com/9YGlnFXdtM — Sly (@SlyFoxHound) September 20, 2020

Speedrunners... uh... find a way.

Among Us memes

Welcome to the Among Us memes corner. This game is great. I got a chance to play it on the weekend and, boy howdy, is it hilarious. Have you played it yet? You totally should. Anyway, here are some memes and artwork.

honestly i dont play as much as i should but these were fun #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/BZsykptG2v — papu (@pap_huan) September 20, 2020

Tag yourself. I'm lime.

This is the funniest amongus clip ever 🤣🤣 top waffling and elite editing pic.twitter.com/eZ7d3JMHj7 — 🌸 (@thisismyobinyon) September 22, 2020

Among Us is so good. It's taken everyone by surprise. You should get on it. Here's a guide on how to play Among Us to get you started.

Paper Scissors Rock!

I will not be accepting alternative names for this game.

Vault of Glass released this month, 6 years ago

Might just look like a bunch of random lines, but it also might be the first sketch ever of the Vault of Glass. ;). pic.twitter.com/4HPgUlWRSH — Steve Cotton (@stevecotton22) September 19, 2020

I spent hours upon hours in Vault of Glass, not doing the raid, but actually exploring the vast caverns. The whole experience was a standout moment in gaming.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 21, 2020.

Here's a photo of Rad, curled up into a tight little pretzel, in a bed he had outgrown. Look at him! He's trying so hard to smoosh himself in there.

Here's a photo of Rad, curled up into a tight little pretzel, in a bed he had outgrown. Look at him! He's trying so hard to smoosh himself in there.

