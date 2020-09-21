New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 21, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening Shacknews, it's Monday night in America, and the evening before Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. Are you planning on trying to get an order in? EB Games here in Australia sold out in about 40 seconds. Despite my best efforts to click "pay now", I was unable to get one for launch. To make me feel better, how about we all read some Shacknews stories from today? Then, let's look at some of the things from the internet that made me think, made me feel, and made me laugh.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

21st of September

Australia has two seasons: winter and summer, and the switch was flipped today. Is it getting cold up there in the northern hemisphere?

Halo 3 campaign rebalance

This bloke has gone out and done a complete rebalance of everything in Halo 3's campaign sandbox. There are some really unique changes here that push each weapon into a specific archetype. Previously, players were too reliant on using Battle Rifles and Carbines, so every other weapon has been boosted in some way to facilitate more varied decisions.

There's so much good stuff here that it's worth watching, and then maybe playing, if the mood strikes you. Players on PC can download this rebalance via Nexus Mods. I might have to take this for a spin.

Remember this trend?

What an impressive roundhouse kick. Love to see a successful attempt like that.

*laughs in speedrunner*

Speedrunners... uh... find a way.

Among Us memes

Welcome to the Among Us memes corner. This game is great. I got a chance to play it on the weekend and, boy howdy, is it hilarious. Have you played it yet? You totally should. Anyway, here are some memes and artwork.

Tag yourself. I'm lime.

Among Us is so good. It's taken everyone by surprise. You should get on it. Here's a guide on how to play Among Us to get you started.

Paper Scissors Rock!

I will not be accepting alternative names for this game.

Vault of Glass released this month, 6 years ago

I spent hours upon hours in Vault of Glass, not doing the raid, but actually exploring the vast caverns. The whole experience was a standout moment in gaming.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for September 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad, curled up into a tight little pretzel, in a bed he had outgrown. Look at him! He's trying so hard to smoosh himself in there.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola