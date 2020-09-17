ShackStream: Indie-licious PAX Online continues with Snowtopia & Justice Sucks: Recharged

PAX Online week is still going strong and so is this week of Indie-licious streaming. There are tons of indie game demos featured in the PAX Online lineup, and we’re bringing some of the most interesting ones to you in a weeklong affair of Indie-licious goodness. This time around, we’ve got Snowtopia: Ski Resort Tycoon and Justice Sucks: Recharged.

Snowtopia comes to us from TeaForTwo, Goblinz Studio, and Fractale, while Justice Sucks: Recharged is the product of indie studio Samurai Punk. Building sim games have produced some of the best times on Indie-licious, so we would feel remiss to leave out a ski resort building and management game like Snowtopia out of our weekly lineup. But when we’ve had enough of quaint building for the trendy winter sports crowd, we’re going to switch gears to the house cleaning robot that kills for justice in Justice Sucks.

Whether crafting the slopes of our visitors fun (and/or demise) or battling home invaders and then cleaning up their bloody remains, you can catch it all when we go live on Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5p.m. ET. The video embed can also be seen below.

We hope you’re still strapped in for a wealth of indie gaming goodness this week because Indie-licious is running streams all week long in honor of PAX Online and the many indie games we’d be covering the heck out of if we were there. It’s not just one Indie-licious livestream this week, but every day, Monday to Thursday as we check out a wealth of new, interesting, and upcoming indie games.

It’s almost the end of the week, but we’ve got plenty more PAX Online and indie gaming to celebrate on Indie-licious. Tune in as we go live with Snowtodia and Justice Sucks: Recharged shortly.