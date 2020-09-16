PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X price comparison A look at the price differences between the PlayStation 5 and the next-gen Xbox, including the digital PS5 and the Series X and Series S.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 prices and release dates have now been revealed. For those that are tossing up buying one or the other, both, or just want to know the differences, we’ve got a helpful price comparison. There are four next-gen consoles in total, with two coming from Microsoft and the other two from Sony. Let’s take a look and compare the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 prices.

PlayStation 5 prices

With the September 16 PlayStation 5 Showcase wrapped, Sony has finally announced both the release date and the prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles. There are two of these giant beasts, one with a Blu-ray drive and the other without, meaning all-digital.

PlayStation 5 – $499.99 USD

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $399.99 USD

These two PlayStation 5s are exactly the same in terms of specifications. The only difference being that one has a disc drive and the other does not. For a lot of gamers, the cheaper entry point will win out, even if it means leaving behind their library of games.

Both versions of the PS5 boast 4K gaming as well as lightning-fast load times thanks to a custom-built 825 GB SSD. Check out our PlayStation 5 pre-order guide to help you get your hands on a console for launch.

Xbox Series X and Series S prices

Microsoft has revealed the price of both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. While gamers can purchase the console outright, Microsoft also has an extremely competitive payment plan available around the globe called Xbox All Access.

Xbox Series X – $499.99 USD / $34.99 USD per month

Xbox Series S – $299.99 USD / $24.99 USD per month

The Xbox Series X is the more powerful box that offers slightly better specs than that of the PS5. However, Microsoft also has the Series S. It is a smaller and less powerful console that sits somewhere between the Xbox One X (2017) and the Xbox Series X (2020) in terms of performance. In saying this, it does still offer 1440p gaming with up to 120 FPS.

Players have the choice of purchasing the console outright or signing up for Xbox All Access, which is where that smaller, monthly payment comes in. Check out our Xbox All Access guide for more information. Swing by the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order guides for help on securing your console for launch day.

So, right now, the prices of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 are pretty competitive. The Series X and PS5 are the same price, although the Series X offers slightly better specs. Those that want their PS5 to be cheaper can opt for the Digital Edition. Then there’s the Series S, which isn’t as powerful as the other two, but it comes at a highly competitive price with the ability for 1440p gaming at 120 FPS. If you're still wondering which one is for you, it's going to come down to the games.

No matter what console you opt for, the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, the PlayStation 5, or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, you’re bound to have a good time when these consoles release in November. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Xbox Series X and Series S pages as well as the PlayStation 5 page for the latest announcements and news.