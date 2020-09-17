Watch the September 17 Nintendo Direct Mini livestream here Come and watch see the Nintendo Direct Mini livestream and see what Nintendo's third-party publishers have in store for the Switch.

It’s time for another Nintendo Direct Mini livestream. Nintendo has been holding a few of these lately, and the September 17 stream is one more for gamers to get excited about. You can watch all the third-party announcements right here on Shacknews. Come, join us below for the good times.

Nintendo Direct Mini – September 17

The Nintendo Direct Mini is scheduled to begin on September 17, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. There’s no knowing exactly how long the showcase is scheduled to run, but viewers should be prepared for anywhere between 30-minutes and an hour, judging by the usual duration of Nintendo’s past Direct Minis.

As for what’s going to be shown in today’s Nintendo Direct Mini, the official Nintendo of America Twitter account tweeted on September 15, 2020, that it would be a partner showcase, featuring upcoming titles from third-party publishers. This means players should not expect any first-party Nintendo products to make an appearance.

So what does that leave us with? Well, we could be looking at a myriad of ports, new and exciting games from indie teams, and more. Personally, I’m hoping for more news on that fabled Disco Elysium Switch port. I need another reason to purchase that game again.

However, a likely reveal is that of the Mass Effect Trilogy. Some box art for the game has leaked on a Portuguese retailer, leading to fans scrabbling once again for any hint that it could be a reality. Perhaps now is the time for BioWare to come out and make an announcement? It’s likely a good idea, what with Anthem still undergoing maintenance and Dragon Age 4 but a distant dream.

What are you expecting and hoping from today’s Nintendo Direct Mini livestream? Be sure to let us know in the Chatty thread below. While you’re here, keep it locked to the Shacknews Nintendo Switch page for all the announcements from the stream and a rundown of anything you might have missed.