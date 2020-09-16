New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook announces updated avatars, game invites, and challenges for Quest ecosystem

The Oculus Quest ecosystem will offer more features geared towards bringing VR users together.

Chris Jarrard
2

The announcements and demonstrations were coming hard and fast during the Oculus Connect live event and Facebook took the opportunity to share information on upcoming quality of life improvements for players who regularly interact with others using the Quest. Users will now be able to share game invites and gameplay challenges for titles integrated into the Quest ecosystem. 

Facebook also teased a revamp of the Avatars currently used with Oculus Quest and announced that a new developer SDK specifically made for Avatars would soon be made available so content creators can offer more-detailed avatars for use on the platform.

This story is developing…

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

