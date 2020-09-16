Unboxing & review: Emma Frost PVC figure (Diamond Form) Greg unboxes and reviews the Emma Frost Diamond Form PVC figure from Diamond Select Toys.

We’ve featured quite a few Diamond Select figures on our YouTube channel over the past year, and it looks like we aren’t going to be stopping anytime soon. The latest unboxing and review we’ve got for you today includes a look at the beautiful Diamond Form Emma Frost PVC figure, and it looks absolutely stunning.

Available for $49.99 from Diamond Select Toys, this 12-inch diorama features very detailed sculpting and painting and just all around looks really good anywhere you plan to show it off. It’s a part of the Marvel Comic Gallery collection and was previously a GameStop exclusive. Now, though, you can pick it up via the official Diamond Select Toys site, or even on third-party sites like Amazon.

In case you haven’t noticed yet, I’m a pretty big fan of the X-Men and seeing a classic character like Emma Frost detailed in such a great looking figure is pretty awesome. The figure itself is situated atop a very detailed base, which looks to be the destroyed hand of a sentinel robot. It’s a great look for The White Queen – as Emma Frost was known – and all around it really helps to highlight the overall detail in the rest of the statue.

While our unboxing is focused on the Diamond Form variant, you can also pick up the Emma Frost figure in its normal version. Both look exquisite on the shelf and will make a nice addition to whatever collection you already have going. As mentioned before, you can pick up the figure itself for around fifty bucks directly from the manufacturer and be sure to check out our full unboxing and review in the video above.

