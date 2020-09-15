Evening Reading - September 15, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Tuesday evening North America. The sun has gone down. Or maybe it hasn't. I have no visual evidence right now that suggests it has done that. However, I believe it will eventually disappear over the horizon. No matter where the sun is in your sky, you'll find a collection of delightful content from Shacknews, and the rest of the internet, down below. Join me as we all click some links.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Come, let's feel old together

Where did you start?

C / D Generation here 👋 pic.twitter.com/NdNslZiw5W — Esports Arena (@EsportsArena) September 15, 2020

Prepare yourself for the time when this meme is remade using Fortnite seasons.

PS5 price prediction ft. Greg Burke

Tomorrow's predictions on #PS5 Stay tuned to @shacknews as @ProfRobot & I react live at the event tomorrow!



PS5 $549.99

PS5 Digital $499.99

Release date November 9th 2020 — Burkelton (@GregBurke85) September 16, 2020

What do you think the price will be for the PS5 and it's disc-less version? Make sure you join us tomorrow for the livestream reveal. Greg and Blake will be taking to Twitch to react to the announcements as they happen.

GameClub

here's an uber fact for ya, the gamecube came with a handle so you could hit people over the head with it if they said it wasn't a cube https://t.co/wdYtnmtiUK — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) September 16, 2020

The GameCube was a pretty awesome console. More consoles should try for unique shapes. Speaking of GameCube, did you know Super Mario Sunshine is coming to Nintendo Switch this week?

A good teacher is worth their weight in gold

this woman should literally be paid one million dollars a year pic.twitter.com/IA7JJW517c — maybe: anna (@gxrlreadingthis) September 15, 2020

It's been a hard time for everyone during this ongoing pandemic. One thing that all parents have come to realize is that teaching kids is hard work. Like, really hard. Not only do you need to corral rowdy children, you need to make sure they're learning what they need to in order to get through life. And yet, teachers are paid so very little. Pay teachers more.

Wholesome, sweet, goodness

Man 😭😭😭 this is porn for me rn pic.twitter.com/mQtMliIuY0 — Big Areola Vibes (@stormidxe) September 15, 2020

Take care of the ones you adore, and let them know you love them. This is pretty sweet.

Microsoft, please. Why you do this?

Sony:

PlayStation 1

PlayStation 2

Playstation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5



Microsoft:

Xbox

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

Xbox Chain of Memories

Xbox 358/2 Days

Xbox Birth by Sleep

Xbox Re:Coded

Xbox 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Xbox HD 1.5 Remix — Internet Wife (@yourfavgrandpa) September 14, 2020

Let's have another laugh at the Xbox naming conventions. While in a year it won't matter, right now, it's drawing a lot of heat. Definitely seems like Microsoft painted itself into a corner with the Xbox 360's name.

Controler 2.0. New and improved.

The only one that makes sense is the Xbox controller: X- and Y-axis!

Big, definitely-not-explodey, mountain

time traveler: i love your volcano



pompeiian: our what?



time traveler: your mountain, your normal mountain — MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) September 15, 2020

Some people sure do know how to write good jokes that work within Twitter's character limitations. I can only imagine what Mitch Hedberg would have been like on Twitter.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 15, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here's a picture of Rad, fast asleep, and curled up tight like a little croissant.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.