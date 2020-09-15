Evening Reading - September 15, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's Tuesday evening North America. The sun has gone down. Or maybe it hasn't. I have no visual evidence right now that suggests it has done that. However, I believe it will eventually disappear over the horizon. No matter where the sun is in your sky, you'll find a collection of delightful content from Shacknews, and the rest of the internet, down below. Join me as we all click some links.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- All reveals & announcements from Apple Event September 2020
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest comes to SNES Switch Online library
- Steven Spohn is raising $1M for AbleGamers
- Rivals of Aether: Definitive Edition fights on PC and Switch next week
- Dauntless Untamed Wilds update preview: Untamed potential
- Best mods - Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- Wreckfest Season 2 adds new cars, tracks, and challenges
- Rocket League exits Steam with its free-to-play update next week
- Bugsnax is definitely not secretly a horror game, says Young Horses president
- Amnesia: Rebirth release date trailer reveals a late October 2020 launch
- Nintendo may have censored terms like ACAB and coronavirus in latest Switch update
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Come, let's feel old together
Where did you start?— Esports Arena (@EsportsArena) September 15, 2020
C / D Generation here 👋 pic.twitter.com/NdNslZiw5W
Prepare yourself for the time when this meme is remade using Fortnite seasons.
PS5 price prediction ft. Greg Burke
Tomorrow's predictions on #PS5 Stay tuned to @shacknews as @ProfRobot & I react live at the event tomorrow!— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) September 16, 2020
PS5 $549.99
PS5 Digital $499.99
Release date November 9th 2020
What do you think the price will be for the PS5 and it's disc-less version? Make sure you join us tomorrow for the livestream reveal. Greg and Blake will be taking to Twitch to react to the announcements as they happen.
GameClub
here's an uber fact for ya, the gamecube came with a handle so you could hit people over the head with it if they said it wasn't a cube https://t.co/wdYtnmtiUK— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) September 16, 2020
The GameCube was a pretty awesome console. More consoles should try for unique shapes. Speaking of GameCube, did you know Super Mario Sunshine is coming to Nintendo Switch this week?
A good teacher is worth their weight in gold
this woman should literally be paid one million dollars a year pic.twitter.com/IA7JJW517c— maybe: anna (@gxrlreadingthis) September 15, 2020
It's been a hard time for everyone during this ongoing pandemic. One thing that all parents have come to realize is that teaching kids is hard work. Like, really hard. Not only do you need to corral rowdy children, you need to make sure they're learning what they need to in order to get through life. And yet, teachers are paid so very little. Pay teachers more.
Wholesome, sweet, goodness
Man 😭😭😭 this is porn for me rn pic.twitter.com/mQtMliIuY0— Big Areola Vibes (@stormidxe) September 15, 2020
Take care of the ones you adore, and let them know you love them. This is pretty sweet.
Microsoft, please. Why you do this?
Sony:— Internet Wife (@yourfavgrandpa) September 14, 2020
PlayStation 1
PlayStation 2
Playstation 3
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Microsoft:
Xbox
Xbox 360
Xbox One
Xbox One S
Xbox One X
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
Xbox Chain of Memories
Xbox 358/2 Days
Xbox Birth by Sleep
Xbox Re:Coded
Xbox 3D: Dream Drop Distance
Xbox HD 1.5 Remix
Let's have another laugh at the Xbox naming conventions. While in a year it won't matter, right now, it's drawing a lot of heat. Definitely seems like Microsoft painted itself into a corner with the Xbox 360's name.
Controler 2.0. New and improved.
new controller idea pic.twitter.com/p7Z64KcKqh— ZJ (@ZeroJanitor) September 15, 2020
The only one that makes sense is the Xbox controller: X- and Y-axis!
Big, definitely-not-explodey, mountain
time traveler: i love your volcano— MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) September 15, 2020
pompeiian: our what?
time traveler: your mountain, your normal mountain
Some people sure do know how to write good jokes that work within Twitter's character limitations. I can only imagine what Mitch Hedberg would have been like on Twitter.
