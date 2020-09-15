ShackStream: Rusty Claymore gets crabs

The one and only Rusty Claymore show is back! Why is it called The Adventures of Rusty Claymore? It was just something that came up once during a stream and it stuck. This week Rusty has crabs! Fight Crab to be more specific, which just recently launched for the Nintendo Switch. I’ve been intrigued by Fight Crab since I first heard about it, but haven’t had a chance to play it yet. So, if you haven’t dived into Fight Crab yet either, here’s a chance for us to begin a new adventure together.

We’ll be getting crabby at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET on Shacknews’ official Twitch page. If you want to join the chat, you’ll need to head over there to make dad jokes about crabs with us. If you don’t feel like joining in on the conversation, you can just stay right here on the Shacknews website and watch the stream in the embedded player, but you won’t be able to talk with or share your best seafood recipes if you do stay here. Either way, we’re glad to have you tune in and join us for Fight Crab.

