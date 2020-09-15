Which Apple One subscription should you buy? Not sure which Apple One subscription works for you? Here's what you need to know about each of them.

Apple One is a great value for those who plan on using a lot of Apple’s different services. With the new subscription becoming available later this year, some might be wondering just which Apple One subscription they should buy. If you’re scratching your head, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know.

Which Apple One subscription should you buy?

There are three tiers available for Apple One and choosing which one you should buy all depends on your needs and what applications you plan on using. You’ll also want to take into account how many family members you want to give access to your plan, which will help determine whether the Individual, Family, or Premier plan fits your needs best.

A quick overview of the various Apple One subscriptions.

To help you get a better idea of which plan to choose, let’s go over them in a bit more detail.

Individual

The cheapest option of the three, the Individual plan comes in at $14.95 a month and gives you access to the following services:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

50GB iCloud storage

This plan is great for individual users who don’t plan on sharing their access with anyone else. For just $15 a month you get unfiltered access to all the music. TV, and games that Apple has available, as well as 50GB of iCloud storage.

Family

Those who plan on sharing their access with others will want to look into the Family tier. For $19.95 a month you’ll get the following:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

200GB iCloud storage

Share with up to five people

This is perfect for families who want the essentials. It’s a great deal that grants you access for five people for around $4 a piece.

Premier

Those who want access to all of Apple’s applications will want to go with Apple Premier. For $29.95 a month you’ll get:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

2TB iCloud storage

Apple News+

Apple Fitness+

This is the crème de la crème of Apple One subscriptions and will get you access to all of the applications that Apple has to offer, including the new Fitness+ app that is set to release later this year.

All in all, the subscription you buy all comes down to what you need. Most people who have a significant other or family to share with will want to go with the Family tier, though those looking to dive into Apple Fitness+ and keep up with all the latest news will want to strike out with Premier. Of course, if it’s just you on your plan, then you’re going to be better off grabbing the Individual plan for just $14.95.

