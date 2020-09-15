Twin Mirror begins its investigation with December release date Dontnod Entertainment's self-contained mystery Twin Mirror now has a release date, as the story of Sam Higgs looks to close out 2020.

It has been a busy year for the team at Dontnod Entertainment. After wrapping up Life is Strange 2 late last year, the team had not one, but two games in the works heading into 2020. The second of these games now has a release date as publisher Bandai Namco announced on Tuesday that Twin Mirror is set for a December release.

Twin Mirror goes in somewhat of a new direction for Dontnod games. The story centers around main character Sam Higgs, who returns to his former home town for his best friend's funeral. However, there appears to be more to this story than meets the eye. as a former investigative journalist, Higgs has the ability to utilize detective skills and deductive reasoning to study his environment, gather clues, and piece together scenes from the past. These hypothetical scenes will play out differently based on the evidence you've collected, so players will want to be thorough in their search. There's a mystery afoot, as the game quickly turns into a psychological thriller.

Twin Mirror isn't Dontnod's first foray into mystery. The developer recently wrapped up Tell Me Why, the Xbox-exclusive story centered around twin siblings seeking to make sense of the events of their childhood. Where Twin Mirror will differ looks to be in the volume of investigative elements, as players will have to work hard to solve this story's central mystery. The other key difference is that this game, unlike many of Dontnod's previous efforts, will not be episodic. This will be an all-in-one experience.

Twin Mirror will help usher in the end of 2020 with a release date of December 1 and will be priced at $34.99. It's set to release on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Anybody who pre-orders the game on the Epic Games Store will receive the soundtrack at no extra charge.