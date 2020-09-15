SteelSeries Arctis 9 dual wireless gaming headset launches, will be PS5 compatible SteelSeries new Arctis 9 wireless gaming headset is ready for use with PS4 and PC today, but it will also be PS5-ready when the new console launches.

As the new era of consoles looms, so to are technology and peripheral companies gear up their products to be ready for it. SteelSeries, in particular, has just launched its new Arctis 9 dual wireless gaming headset and, while it can be used with PS4 and PC platforms right now, it will also be usable with the PS5 when it launches this coming holiday season.

SteelSeries launched the Arctis 9 dual wireless gaming headset on the company’s official website on September 15, 2020. Retailing at $199.99, the headset is a masterclass of wireless audio design, featuring 2.4GHz ultra low latency noiseless wireless connection with virtually zero lag whatsoever. It also features signature Arctis sound design for crystal clarity, a retractable microphone with built-in noise cancellation, Bluetooth capabilities for utility with various speaking and listening activities, and a battery life boasting over 20 hours of use before charge. Put this all together and you have a strong-looking headset for even the current class of gaming platforms. Add in PS5 support and it becomes one that will be great for the transition over to next-gen systems.

SteelSeries has been on a roll with its products, producing great stuff all throughout the year. We’ve seen a performance-preserving budget bundle of peripherals come out, a solid option for mobile gaming pad support, and some fantastic CSGO-focused stylized options. The original Arctis Pro headset impressed us thoroughly earlier this year as far as headsets go and we have little reason to doubt that the Arctis 9 will similarly perform. And it’s great to know that even if one did purchase it now, it will be a viable option if you’re switching consoles at the end of the year.

If you need a headset that will serve as a standard for current and future generations of gaming, the SteelSeries Arctis 9 dual wireless gaming headset is looking like a solid option for to future-proof your gameplay audio needs.