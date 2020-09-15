Amnesia: Rebirth release date trailer reveals a late October 2020 launch Frictional Games is launching Amnesia: Rebirth just in time for Halloween to reinvite us back into the fear and questioning of monsters inside and outside our minds.

The Amnesia series has become legendary at this point for its use of atmospheric horror and the sense of dread it’s capable of building as players explore its worlds and unravel its mysteries while attempting to keep sanity in check. Amnesia: Rebirth promises to continue that pedigree of fear in 2020, and now we know exactly when. A release date trailer has launched, setting the game’s launch just ahead of Halloween.

Frictional Games launched the release date reveal trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth on the developer’s YouTube channel on September 15, 2020. Slated for launch on October 20, 2020, Amnesia will be coming to Steam, GOG, and Epic Game Store on PC, as well as PS4. Stepping into the role of Tasi Trianon, players wake up in the desert of Algeria with no recollection of what came before. Amid the wreckage of a plane crash, players will venture into underground depths and discover sinister forces at play as they attempt to survive and discover the truth behind what happened to them and the malevolence that lurks in the darkness ahead.

Amnesia: Rebirth has promised an incredible continuation of the pedigree for fear that Frictional Games has built throughout previous Amnesia games, as well as SOMA. Since we first learned about the game back in March 2020 when Amnesia Rebirth was first revealed, we’ve been absolutely chomping at the bit to learn more about this latest unsettling journey. It’s very apt that Frictional Games would choose a date so close to Halloween to launch Amnesia: Rebirth. It will give us the perfect game to add to our libraries for the spooky season.

With an October 20 launch date set for Amnesia: Rebirth, be sure to check our 2020 video game release calendar and keep your slate clean if you’re looking for something appropriately frightening to play next month. Be sure to check out our previous coverage of SOMA and Amnesia if you want to get an idea of what’s in store for you ahead of Rebirth.