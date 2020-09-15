Overwatch celebrates comic deal with Tracer's Comic Challenge Overwatch and Dark Horse are working together on a new limited comic series centered around Tracer and to celebrate, Overwatch is launching the Tracer's Comic Challenge event.

This has been an exciting week for Overwatch. More specifically, it's been an exciting week for anyone who loves Tracer. Earlier this week, Blizzard revealed a new partnership with Dark Horse Comics, which will publish a five-issue limited series called Overwatch: London Calling that stars the game's fastest character. So what better way to celebrate the announcement than with a new limited-time event called Tracer's Comic Challenge.

Tracer's Comic Challenge will indeed revolve around one of Overwatch's most recognizable characters. The big prize is a new Comic Book Tracer Epic Skin. The skin brings the pages of the upcoming Overwatch comic to life... by putting them on Tracer's bodysuit. On top of that, she'll be sporting a bubblegum colored jacket and some sleek silver hair.

In order to claim the Comic Book Tracer skin, players will have between now and the end of Tracer's Comic Challenge to pick up nine wins across Overwatch's various game modes. These include Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade Mode. Three wins picks a player icon, six wins earns a new spray, and nine wins will unlock the Comic Book Tracer skin. Want more for your inventory? Simply watch any Overwatch streamer on Twitch between now and the end of the event for up to six hours in order to unlock up to three new sprays.

If you're interested in the new Overwatch comic, Overwatch: London Calling will look to offer some addition lore through a new story from Eisner Award winner Mariko Tamaki and artist Babs Tarr. A physical version of this first issue will release soon with subsequent issues coming in the months ahead. The digital version of the first issue is available right now in full on the Overwatch website absolutely free. As for Tracer's Comic Challenge, that event is live right now on all of Overwatch's platforms and will run until September 28.