X-Wing glider comes to Fortnite with Star Wars: Squadrons crossover Star Wars pilots can get their licence a bit early with the Fortnite X-Wing glider.

The Venn diagram of Fortnite fans and Star Wars fans is unknown to me, but those that exist at the intersection will be pleased to hear of the new X-Wing glider. This new addition is one more crossover that the Fortnite universe has received.

Fortnite now has an X-Wing glider

To celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: Squadrons, a new Star Wars-themed glider has been added to Fortnite. This glider is shaped exactly like the Rebel Alliance X-Wing Starfighter. Players can pick up the X-Wing from Fortnite’s in-game shop or by purchasing Star Wars: Squadrons on the Epic Games Store. For those that play Fortnite and plan on picking up Squadrons, this is a pretty good bonus.

📣 PILOTS WANTED 📣



Buy #StarWarsSquadrons on the Epic Games Store and receive the Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider in Fortnite!https://t.co/3bHoaY5Sor pic.twitter.com/ICQufN8tB8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 14, 2020

Star Wars: Squadrons is piquing a lot of interest as its release date rapidly approaches. Star Wars fans have been waiting a long time for another chance to fly around in iconic Star Wars spaceships. If the latest Squadrons trailer is anything to go on, it seems like fans have plenty to look forward to. The glider is but a taste of what awaits when the game releases.

Beyond more crossovers, Fortnite will also be getting a bit more visually impressive. The battle royale behemoth will be receiving NVIDIA ray tracing and DLSS support, which will make you look even better as you’re getting those Victory Royales.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release on October 2, 2020. This Fortnite crossover gives players a bit of time to get used to controlling an X-Wing before they step into the cockpit of a real one (read: not actually a real one)! Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Fortnite as well as our upcoming review of Star Wars: Squadrons and all the juicy guides.