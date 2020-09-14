

Happy Monday, folks. It’s another week, which means it’s time to break down our plans for the Shacknews Twitch channel. Below you’ll find a detailed list of the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of September 14. We’ve got a load of Indie-licious coming your way, along with some other hits, so let’s dive right in.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of September 14, 2020

PAX Online is going strong this week, but that doesn’t mean we’re taking time off. In fact, we’ll be doing a week-long marathon of Indie-licious with TJ Denzer to help showcase some of the fantastic indie titles that we’ve seen debut and shown-off at previous PAX events. You can find all the details for these livestreams and more below. As always, make sure to head over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel for all the latest shows.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of September 14 Show Name Day Time Indie-licious (Darksburg) Monday, September 14, 2020 1:30 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday, September 14, 2020 3:30 p.m. PT Indie-licious (PAX Online Demos) Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:30 p.m. PT Indie-licious (PAX Online Demos) Wednesday, September 16, 2020 1:30 p.m. PT Skankcore 64 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9 p.m. PT Indie-licious (PAX Online Demos) Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:30 p.m. PT Night City Wire Reaction Stream Friday, September 18, 2020 9 a.m PT The Shacknews Dump Friday, September 18, 2020 To Be Determined

That's all, folks. Make sure to bookmark this Shacknews livestream schedule to keep up with all our shows this week.