Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Star Fox 64, Killing Floor 2, and Wreckfest End your week with another round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

Can you smell that? A fresh batch of Shacknews Twitch Highlights are coming fresh out of the oven. We spend several hours streaming throughout the week, supplying viewers with a wide variety of content. However, we also understand that it’s not realistic to expect anyone to catch every minute of every broadcast. Because of that, we edit the best parts of our weekly streams into smaller highlight videos, featuring the funniest and most interesting moments.

The latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights opens with Skankcore 64. A long-time member of our Chatty community, Skankcore hosts his own show where he looks to complete every game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America. On the latest stream, Skankcore makes his way through the classic Star Fox 64.

Next up, we had a special ShackStream on our channel this week as Greg Burke, TJ Denzer, and Blake Morse were joined by Jared Creasy, the Community Manager from Tripwire Entertainment to play some Killing Floor 2. We got to go hands-on with an early build of an upcoming DLC for the game, as well as giveaway keys to some viewers. Watch this segment for the silly laughs, as well as the behind the curtain insight from the developer.

Lastly, the newest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights stops by the Stimulus Games. As our way to keep the economy alive and healthy during a global crisis, the Stimulus Games allows folks to rake in some extra cash. The most recent Stimulus Games featured our own Chatty community playing Wreckfest, which has been the subject of weekly Shackbattles for quite some time.

That just about covers things for this week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights. To catch these shows live, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more highlights and other content, subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.