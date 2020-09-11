Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 11: Madden NFL 21 free weekend

Because of the unique times that we're living in, it's understandable that this year's NFL season just snuck up on you. But if you missed it, yes, the 2020 NFL season is underway. Sure, people aren't gathering in bars or tailgating (at least I hope not), but that's not reducing any of the action on the field. That also means it's time to jump into Madden.
So we're not going to lie. Madden this year was not great… or even particularly good. But hey, maybe you would disagree with us. Maybe you're thinking, "Surely, this can't be as bad as Shacknews and that 0.4 Metacritic user score are making it sound." You're totally welcome to think that. In fact, there's a Free Weekend going down right now on both Origin and Steam, so here's the time for you to judge this year's Madden for yourself!
Elsewhere, there's a new Borderlands 3 expansion, which means the game is on sale all over the place, including Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Ubisoft Forward just wrapped up, so Ubisoft games are on sale all over the place. The wait is over if you wanted to get Control without the DRM strings, because the Control Ultimate Edition is now available and on sale from GOG.com. And if you missed out on any of the great deals from the Humble Store, then look through the Humble End of Summer Sale Encore and find your favorite game for cheap.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $19.99 (60% off)
- StarCraft 2 Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Direct2Drive
- Bethesda Game Studios Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 Wastelanders Deluxe - $44.99 (25% off)
- Rage 2 - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Evil Within 2 [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- More from the Direct2Drive Bethesda Game Studios Sale.
- Paradox Interactive Sale
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Magicka 2 [Steam] - $3.75 (75% off)
- Knights of Pen & Paper II [Steam] - $2.00 (75% off)
- More from the Direct2Drive Paradox Interactive Publisher Sale.
Epic Games Store
- Railway Empire - FREE until 9/17
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine - FREE until 9/17
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Discover: Creators Choice 2020
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $31.99 (20% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete - $14.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Creators Choice Sale.
- Ubisoft Forward
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
- GRIP: Combat Racing [Steam] - $3.99 (87% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- EA Publisher Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.79 (52% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $11.59 (71% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 [Origin] - $4.79 (92% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.39 (62% off)
- More from Fanatical's EA Publisher Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $28.79 (76% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.59 (62% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $49.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $26.39 (76% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.59 (76% off)
- More from Fanatical's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $28.79 (36% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $10.34 (77% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
GamersGate
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition [Rockstar] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $30.59 (32% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Green Hell [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Control Ultimate Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Blair Witch - $14.99 (50% off)
- INSIDE - $6.79 (66% off)
- LIMBO - $1.49 (85% off)
- Papers, Please - $4.99 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland Remastered - $10.04 (44% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - $17.49 (65% off)
- Outlast II - $7.49 (75% off)
- Outlast - $2.99 (85% off)
- VVVVVV - $1.24 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- EA Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $14.24 (29% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $14.25 (52% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $11.40 (71% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.40 (62% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming's EA Sale.
- Ubisoft Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $6.56 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $10.62 (79% off)
- For Honor [UPlay] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $10.20 (83% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $8.50 (79% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming's Ubisoft Sale.
- Disintegration [Steam] - $23.79 (41% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Magicka 2 [Steam] - $3.19 (79% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between Golf With Your Friends, Generation Zero, Forager, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Fun With Ragdolls: The Game, Lethal League Blaze, Strange Brigade, Evoland, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Catherine Classic, The Shapeshifting Detective, and The Occupation. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before October 2.
Pay $1 or more for Tropico 3: Steam Special Edition and Tropico Reloaded. Pay more than the average $8.12 for Tropico 4 and the Propaganda, Voodoo, Quick-dry Cement, Plantador, and Absolute Power DLC packs. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 5 with the Espionage, Waterborne, Generalissimo, T-Day, and The Supercomputer DLC packs along with the Tropico 4 Modern Times, Megalopolis, and Pirate Heaven DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Treasure Hunter Simulator and 911 Operator. Pay more than the average $9.05 for We The Revolution, Elite Dangerous, theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Radio Commander. Pay $15 or more to also receive PC Building Simulator and theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Ridge Peaks DLC pack. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Devil's Hunter, Haimrik, 7.62 High Calibre + Hard Life DLC, Gift of Parthax, and Shiny. Pay more than the average $6.96 for Eternity: The Last Unicorn, Through the Woods, Quantum Replica, Codex of Victory, Re-Legion, and Realpolitiks. Pay $12 or more to also receive Conglomerate 451, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Deep Sky Derelicts, and Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ancestors Legacy (w/Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack) and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark Missions and Monsters. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- CD Projekt RED End of Summer Sale Encore
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher Adventure Game - $1.49 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's CD Projekt RED End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Capcom End of Summer Sale Encore
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom End of Summer Sale Encore.
- 2K Games End of Summer Sale Encore
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Games End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Square Enix End of Summer Sale Encore
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.59 (72% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Daikatana [Steam] - $1.39 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Bandai Namco End of Summer Sale Encore
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $9.59 (84% off)
- SoulCalibur VI [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Bandai Namco End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Ubisoft End of Summer Sale Encore
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.99 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $40.49 (55% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Private Division End of Summer Sale Encore
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disintegration [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- WB Games End of Summer Sale Encore
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack [Steam] - $10.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's WB Games End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Techland End of Summer Sale Encore
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- God's Trigger [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pure Farming 2018 [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Frontier Developments End of Summer Sale Encore
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $31.49 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Frontier Developments End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Rockstar End of Summer Sale Encore
- Red Dead Redemption [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $10.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rockstar End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Rebellion End of Summer Sale Encore
- Sniper Elite 4 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Zombie Army Trilogy [Steam] - $8.99 (80% off)
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered [Steam] - $26.24 (25% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Rebellion End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Raw Fury End of Summer Sale Encore
- Whispers of a Machine [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- Atomicrops [Epic] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition [Steam] - $8.24 (45% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- Night Call [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Raw Fury End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Sega End of Summer Sale Encore
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sega End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Devolver Digital End of Summer Sale Encore
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- GRIS [Steam] - $6.79 (60% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Devolver Digital End of Summer Sale Encore.
- Humble Games End of Summer Sale Encore
- A Hat in Time [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Void Bastards [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Crying Suns [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Forager [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Humble Games End of Summer Sale Encore.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mount & Blade: Warband [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (65% off)
Origin
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition - $74.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/13)
- Fall Action Sale
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (70% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $13.99 (70% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $4.99 (92% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition DLC Bundle - $11.99 (60% off)
- More from the Origin Fall Action Sale
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Forward Sale
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.80 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $40.50 (55% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $18.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- UNO - $4.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Forward Sale.
Steam
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition - $74.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/13)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $40.19 (33% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $11.99 (70% off)
- GreedFall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- More from Steam's Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Bohemia Interactive Publisher Weekend
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- ArmA III - $7.49 (75% off)
- Original War - $0.99 (80% off)
- Carrier Command: Gaea Mission - $6.59 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Bohemia Interactive Publisher Weekend.
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/13 at 10AM PT)
- Conan Exiles - $13.99 (65% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/13 at 10AM PT)
- Donut County - $5.20 (60% off)
- Tooth and Tail - $2.99 (85% off)
- Black Desert Online Remastered - $2.99 (70% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $7.99 (60% off)
Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 11