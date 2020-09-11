Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 11: Madden NFL 21 free weekend

Because of the unique times that we're living in, it's understandable that this year's NFL season just snuck up on you. But if you missed it, yes, the 2020 NFL season is underway. Sure, people aren't gathering in bars or tailgating (at least I hope not), but that's not reducing any of the action on the field. That also means it's time to jump into Madden.

So we're not going to lie. Madden this year was not great… or even particularly good. But hey, maybe you would disagree with us. Maybe you're thinking, "Surely, this can't be as bad as Shacknews and that 0.4 Metacritic user score are making it sound." You're totally welcome to think that. In fact, there's a Free Weekend going down right now on both Origin and Steam, so here's the time for you to judge this year's Madden for yourself!

Elsewhere, there's a new Borderlands 3 expansion, which means the game is on sale all over the place, including Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Ubisoft Forward just wrapped up, so Ubisoft games are on sale all over the place. The wait is over if you wanted to get Control without the DRM strings, because the Control Ultimate Edition is now available and on sale from GOG.com. And if you missed out on any of the great deals from the Humble Store, then look through the Humble End of Summer Sale Encore and find your favorite game for cheap.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between Golf With Your Friends, Generation Zero, Forager, Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, Fun With Ragdolls: The Game, Lethal League Blaze, Strange Brigade, Evoland, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Catherine Classic, The Shapeshifting Detective, and The Occupation. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before October 2.

Pay $1 or more for Tropico 3: Steam Special Edition and Tropico Reloaded. Pay more than the average $8.12 for Tropico 4 and the Propaganda, Voodoo, Quick-dry Cement, Plantador, and Absolute Power DLC packs. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 5 with the Espionage, Waterborne, Generalissimo, T-Day, and The Supercomputer DLC packs along with the Tropico 4 Modern Times, Megalopolis, and Pirate Heaven DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Treasure Hunter Simulator and 911 Operator. Pay more than the average $9.05 for We The Revolution, Elite Dangerous, theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Radio Commander. Pay $15 or more to also receive PC Building Simulator and theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Ridge Peaks DLC pack. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Devil's Hunter, Haimrik, 7.62 High Calibre + Hard Life DLC, Gift of Parthax, and Shiny. Pay more than the average $6.96 for Eternity: The Last Unicorn, Through the Woods, Quantum Replica, Codex of Victory, Re-Legion, and Realpolitiks. Pay $12 or more to also receive Conglomerate 451, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Deep Sky Derelicts, and Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects. Pay $18 or more to also receive Ancestors Legacy (w/Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack) and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark Missions and Monsters. These activate on Steam.

