Hades cross-save function isn't coming with v1.0, planned for later update It looks like cross-saves aren't coming to Hades just yet as the developer has run into some issues while trying to finish up v1.0.

Cross-saves are a great little function, especially if you plan on picking up a game across multiple platforms. For Supergiant Games, though, it looks like cross-save functionality is proving to be a bit of a troublemaker, and the developer has pushed the release of this feature out of its v1.0 launch plans and to an update later this year.

The news came via a tweet from the official Supergiant Games Twitter today, where the developers noted:

We recently announced we’re working on cross-saves for Hades, which will let our Early Access players transfer their save data to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. During our preparations for launch, we encountered some setbacks in the final testing of this feature. Rather than postpone our v1.0 plans until the feature is complete, we’re going to introduce cross-saves in an update later this year, after Hades v1.0 launches this fall. We appreciate your understanding.

While we’re sad to hear that cross-saves won’t be arriving just yet, it is good to know that the v1.0 release is still on track to arrive this fall. No specific release date has been given as of yet, but Supergiant Games is continually working hard to make Hades a smooth experience for Early Access players. It also looks like – based on responses to tweets sent to the developer – that they are working on ensuring you don’t have to worry about your Nintendo Switch save files being overridden when the feature does arrive.

Hades has done quite well for Supergiant Games since its release, offering a solid hack-n-slash dungeon crawler with all the roguelike qualities one could want. We’ll continue to monitor this situation and keep you up to date on any changes or pushbacks that the game’s v1.0 release might see over the coming months.