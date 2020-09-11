Warframe's The Great Ensmallening takes aim at reducing the size of the game Where other major games are growing alarmingly massive, Warframe's The Great Ensmallening is utilizing an upcoming update to reduce the game's space on your hard drive.

As we inch ever closer to the launch of the next generation of consoles and PC gaming technology, the ever-increasing size of game files is a relevant and constant concern. But where big boys like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare look like they’re only going to get bigger, Digital Extremes is taking aim at being the hero HDD and SSD space needs. The developer recently took the opportunity to speak to an initiative aimed at reducing the size of Warframe in an update being called The Great Ensmallening.

Digital Extremes spoke to The Great Ensmallening in a Warframe forum post on September 9, 2020. According to the post, Digital Extremes is going to be utilizing a new compression technology to introduce an update on PC this coming week that should free up about 6.5GB of hard drive space. Further updates and optimization should do even more and be available to all further platforms soon after.

“The technology we’re using is called Oodle Texture and we’re extremely pleased with the savings we’re getting: our files are roughly half the size on disk and the visual differences are negligible,” wrote Technical Director Glen Miner.

Digital Extremes' experiments with its new compression technology are aimed at nearly halving file sizes while presenting something as close to lossless quality as it can get.

With the recent launch of Heart of Deimos update content, Warframe has become massive over the years and Digital Extremes addressed that it’s getting to the point where many players need more than one hard drive or SSD to run it. With the conversation around games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s ridiculous near-200GB file size and the concern over if Cyberpunk 2077 will take up similar hard drive space, solutions to making games smaller without reducing their quality are likely to be happily accepted.

Here’s hoping Digital Extremes can crack the case and make the breakthrough in the ongoing balance of incredible quality and storage space of games. Warframe’s The Great Ensmallening sounds like it could be something whole industry needs sooner than later.