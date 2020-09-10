Evening Reading - September 10, 2020

G'day Shacknews, Sam Chandler here, taking over the airways... err, taking over the series of tubes. They tell me it's nighttime in America right now, which means it's time for your dose of Evening Reading. Let's close out the North American day of posting and enter Shacknews After Hours with me and my guides. Please take a look at the delicious content below.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

It was a big day of news today, with lots of information and announcements coming from the Ubisoft Forward event. Beyond that, we're getting another look at Cyberpunk 2077 next week and the Xbox Series X packaging may have leaked! It's an exciting time to be a gamer.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dune (2020) trailer

Did you all see that? This movie is going to be great. Denis Villeneuve can bring sci-fi worlds to life like no one else. Blade Runner 2049 was a visual feast. Perhaps it's time to read the Dune novels again in preparation.

Arrakis vs Rakis

It's interesting to see David Lynch's Dune spliced in a way to match Villeneuve's trailer. It looks like Dune (2020) pays homage to its roots. I could talk about Dune all day.

San Francisco 2049 (but actually 2020)

SF today fits really well with Blade Runner 2049 music #apocalypse2020 #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/UhRl6qe8RB — Terry 🌱 (@terrythethunder) September 10, 2020

Speaking of Blade Runner, TerryTheThuner has overlaid music from Blade Runner 2049 onto DoctorSbaitso's footage of San Francisco. Be careful out there, America. This is what Australia was lookin' like at the start of 2020 in our bushfire season. If you weren't wearing a mask before, you should be wearing one now. In fact, just don't go outside, simple cloth masks will not adequately protect you from the ash in the air.

Steven Spohn secures a crown!

No Controller 🚫🎮

No Keyboard 🚫⌨️



Only a hat 🤠



I got the👑 pic.twitter.com/1URfnaSkrU — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) September 10, 2020

No controller. No keyboard. Only victory.

Untitled Swan Game

Man saves a baby swan while it’s mom is being a mama. pic.twitter.com/xJUJUNtCCq — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 9, 2020

Gotta save the animals, even if they are a bit of an arsehole at times. Did you know that Untitled Goose Game is getting a free co-op update this month? Make sure you check that game out. They're Aussie developers!

Govenor Andrew Cuomo could win American Idol

Can't wait for his next hit.

National Teddy Bear Day was yesterday

Who better to honour a childhood favourite than Canada's beloved Keanu Reeves!



Happy #NationalTeddyBearDay! pic.twitter.com/7JWJKbVbqX — CBC (@CBC) September 9, 2020

I didn't know Teddy Bear Day was a thing. Looks like I missed it this year, going to need to really make a note to celebrate it properly in 2021.

Super Mario paraphernalia

Super Mario game corner in Yodobashi camera #analogue pic.twitter.com/ymqHWtXCFw — Beforemario (@beforemario) September 10, 2020

I wish we got more Super Mario toys and goodies down here.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 10, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You can even get Twitch Prime by linking your Amazon account and throw us your free monthly sub on Twitch. That would be a real swell thing to do.

Here is a photo of my little ginger cat to brighten your night. His name is Rad, and in this photo, he's tuckered himself out playing with a mouse.

Rad is a little legend.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.