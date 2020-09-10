Riders Republic unveiled at Ubisoft Forward 2020 Ubisoft appears to be dusting off the Steep engine for an expanded extreme sports experience next year.

Ubisoft took an afternoon to give fans a closer look at some projects that have been under development for a while as well as world premieres of unannounced games. One such new game is Riders Republic, a new extreme sports experience that bears a striking resemblance to Ubisoft’s downhill skiing game Steep. This time around, players will be able to get from the mountain’s peak to the valleys below using not only snowboards but mountain bikes and wingsuits.

Decidedly a much more colorful affair than Steep, Riders Republic looks to be targeting the colorful, in-your-face style that extreme sports market demographic should eat up. The action takes place over a variety of environments and weather types. Ubisoft mentioned that players can take their gear to The American National Parks, Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Tetons.

Multiplayer modes include:

Competitive Races and Trick Challenges: Playable in PvP and solo, players will feel the rush during these races and challenges.

Mass Starts: Nothing is off-limits in these frantic races with more than 50 players. Players will need to watch their blind spots and protect their position as they collide, grind, and fight their way to the finish line.

Multiplayer Arenas: Dominate maps in 6v6 PvP matchups.

Online Cups: Made for the very best riders to show off and show out, ultimately making it to the top of the leaderboard.

Riders Republic is slated to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and PC. The fun kicks off on February 21, 2020, when the game officially launches. Ubisoft indicated that customers who purchase the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game at no additional cost, including disc copies on PlayStation.