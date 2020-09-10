New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Dogs: Legion gets Stormzy 'Fall On My Enemies' mission in late October

Watch Dogs: Legion will get a special mission including rapper Stormzy in late October.
Josh Hawkins
1

During today's Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft showcased a special partnership with renowned rapper Stormzy to bring a new song and music video to the game, as well as a mission called "Fall On My Enemies". The mission is set to arrive on October 29, 2020.

Developing...

