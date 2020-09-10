Watch Dogs: Legion gets 'Fall On My Enemies' mission featuring Stormzy in late October Watch Dogs: Legion will get a special mission including renowned rapper Stormzy in late October.

Watch Dogs: Legion is easily one of the hottest games of the year and a lot of people are looking forward to seeing what Ubisoft’s next chapter in the franchise looks like. Today, during the most recent Ubisoft Forward livestream, Stormzy, a renowned British rapper, took the spotlight, revealing that he will appear in the upcoming open-world adventure.

On top of appearing in a mission titled “Fall on My Enemies”, Stormzy’s newest music video for the song ‘Rainfall’ was created using the Watch Dogs: Legion engine. The actual video itself will launch on October 1, 2020, with the mission later being available in Watch Dogs: Legion when it launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 29, 2020.

In the mission players will have to help Stormzy secure a broadcast for his ‘Heavy is the Head’ album track, ‘Rainfall’ (also featuring Tiana Major9) in Central London. It sounds like a fun mission that blends Stormzy’s iconic music with the hacker-filled gameplay shown off in Legion, and we’re definitely interested in seeing more when the game releases in late October.

“We are thrilled for Stormzy to be a part of Watch Dogs: Legion. His music and what he speaks to as an artist is extremely relevant for our London setting, and for the larger themes of our game," Clint Hocking, Creative Director at Ubisoft Toronto stated in a press release about the mission. He continued, "It's been almost a year since we had Stormzy in the studio to film his performance. He lit up the room and captivated us all. He's a great collaborator, and it was a career highlight for us to get to work with him."

Watch Dogs: Legion will also arrive on next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, 2020, the same day that they launch worldwide. For more info from Ubisoft Forward, be sure to keep your eyes right here on Shacknews.