Ubisoft reveals AGOS: A Game of Space coming to VR in October 2020

AGOS: A game of Space will come to VR next month, giving players a new way to explore the stars beyond the borders of the Earth.

Josh Hawkins
2

Ubisoft kicked off the latest Ubisoft Forward with some new announcements and reveals, including a trailer for AGOS: A game of Space, a new VR game that tasks players expanding beyond the Earth as they embark on a journey of survival. It's set to release on October 28, 2020.

Developing...

