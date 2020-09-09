Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include a new 4-player Fireteam system Treyarch is looking to make Black Ops bigger and better by adding new 4-player Fireteam game modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Today's multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War brought a lot of announcements for the upcoming FPS game, including mention of several new game modes and systems to help take the series even further. One of the most promising new systems is a 4-player setup called Fireteam missions, which will allow players to squad up and take on different game modes with new objective types.

Unlike your standard modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination, the Fireteam format will split 40 players into groups of four, where they need to complete various objectives across multiple maps and mission levels. For example, one Fireteam game mode that was shown off during today’s reveal is called Dirty Bomb. In Dirty Bomb, players must collect uranium from various sources across a massive map. They must then deliver the uranium to dirty bomb locations and then detonate the bombs that they create.

It definitely sounds like an intriguing prospect and with additional modes it could add a ton to the table for Call of Duty players looking to experience something new and fresh with Black Ops Cold War. No details on what other kind of modes might come to Fireteam have been shared just yet, but knowing that Treyarch is putting a heavy focus on teamwork and communication could be enough to tempt some fans of other FPS series to give the upcoming Call of Duty a chance.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for additional news and details about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam modes, so keep your eyes glued right here to Shacknews. For more info from the multiplayer reveal, head over to our Black Ops Cold War topic, where we’ve broken down the biggest announcements from the livestream, including details on the upcoming open beta which is slated to hit October 8.