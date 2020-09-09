New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Master Bedroom Keycard - The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Here's the location of the Master Bedroom Keycard for Ambrose Manor in The Outer Worlds.
Bill Lavoy
1

Nothing drives me crazier than finding a locked door I don’t have the keycard for in The Outer Worlds. I must know what’s behind that door. The system can implode, and everything can perish, but first I need to get behind that door. Even if it’s just a bit of ammo, open the door. If this is you right now searching for the Master Bedroom Keycard in The Outer Worlds, I’ve got the location for you.

Master Bedroom Keycard

Master Bedroom Keycard Peril on Gorgon The Outer Worlds

The Master Bedroom Keycard in The Outer Worlds is found on the second floor of the building, but there’s a catch. Players must first find the Kitchen Keycard to access the room it’s in. Once you get the Kitchen Keycard, loot the kitchen, and locate the tunnel tucked away in the corner. It’s directly across from the door you used to enter the kitchen, behind a couple of refrigerators. Follow this tunnel up a ladder and into a room. The Master Bedroom Keycard is sitting on the desk in that room.

The master bedroom is also on the second floor. Exit the room where you found the keycard and turn left. Go past the room with Minnie Ambrose and you’ll find the master bedroom on the left. Loot up and then you can go visit Minnie to properly kick off the Peril on Gorgon DLC for The Outer Worlds.

For more help with Peril on Gorgon, as well as help with the base game, visit The Outer World guide and walkthrough. We’ll get you sorted out with whatever you need there.

