How to start the Peril on Gorgon DLC - The Outer Worlds

Peril on Gorgon is in the wild, giving players new content in The Outer Worlds. To experience these things, though, you need to know how to start the DLC. In this guide, we’ll cover the requirements to get into Peril on Gorgon.

How to start Peril on Gorgon

To play the Peril on Gorgon DLC players must have completed a quest called Radio Free Monarch from the base game. This quest, as you may have guessed, takes place on Monarch. With that quest complete, return to the Unreliable and speak with Ada. If that doesn’t work, use your map to travel to any part of the system – the Groundbreaker worked for me – and a message will pop up talking about a parcel being delivered to the Groundbreaker. Once this conversation is over, head to the part of the ship where you can usually find Parvati – to the left when you enter the Unreliable – and open the parcel on the ground. This will properly begin the Peril on Gorgon DLC.

After a quick chat with your crew, head to your map and take the Unreliable to Gorgon. You’ll have only one option, which is the Ambrose Manor. That’s it, though, you’re off and running.

