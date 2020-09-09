New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

How to start the Peril on Gorgon DLC - The Outer Worlds

Learn how to begin the Peril on Gorgon DLC for The Outer Worlds.
Bill Lavoy
1

Peril on Gorgon is in the wild, giving players new content in The Outer Worlds. To experience these things, though, you need to know how to start the DLC. In this guide, we’ll cover the requirements to get into Peril on Gorgon.

How to start Peril on Gorgon

How to Start Peril on Gorgon DLC

To play the Peril on Gorgon DLC players must have completed a quest called Radio Free Monarch from the base game. This quest, as you may have guessed, takes place on Monarch. With that quest complete, return to the Unreliable and speak with Ada. If that doesn’t work, use your map to travel to any part of the system – the Groundbreaker worked for me – and a message will pop up talking about a parcel being delivered to the Groundbreaker. Once this conversation is over, head to the part of the ship where you can usually find Parvati – to the left when you enter the Unreliable – and open the parcel on the ground. This will properly begin the Peril on Gorgon DLC.

After a quick chat with your crew, head to your map and take the Unreliable to Gorgon. You’ll have only one option, which is the Ambrose Manor. That’s it, though, you’re off and running.

For more help with Peril on Gorgon or the base game in general, visit The Outer Worlds walkthrough and guide we have going. That should get you sorted out.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola